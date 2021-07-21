Booneville • 202 Northeast Mississippi Community College students achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale for the 2021 spring semester and as a result, have been named to the college’s distinguished President’s list.
Included in the list are representatives from 49 different cities, towns and communities across the United States of America – 198 President’s list scholars are from Mississippi and four hail from Tennessee.
Overall, 547 individuals were either named to the President’s list or the Vice President’s list at Northeast for the 2021 Spring semester.
Students who earned inclusion on the 2021 Spring President’s List at Northeast Mississippi Community College were: John Nathan Williams of Ashland; Braden Mark Hardy of Blue Mountain; Tyler Brooks McGregor, Lexa Paige Nicholson of Hickory Flat; Gregory Elias Beaty, Kyle Bradley Brock, Hayden Ryan Crawford, Madison McKinley Eaton, Breontae Chanotta Hatch, Dallas Randal Franklin Keeton, Jeremy Preston Latch, Danielle Marie Marise, Kati Beth Morgan, Clayton Darrell Nance, Abbylynn Chase Pate, Collin Luke Smith, Iveyana Kiara Smith, Jamie Grace Walker, Walker Julian Wilbanks all of Ripley; Conner Wyatt Braddock, Grayson Isabella Dixon, Kalob Nicholas Drewery, Allison Grace Hunt, Delaney Kate Jackson, Eva Cecilia Palmer, Elizabeth Ann Peterson, Madelyn Grace Ragan all of Walnut.