The South Tippah School Board conducted its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The meeting included new member Nicole Bullock, who replaced Wayne Jumper as the District 3 representative on the board.
Those in attendance at the January meeting included Superintendent Tony Elliott, Assistant Superintendent Ruby Bennett, board members Kevin Barefield, Kerry Cockrell, Nicole Bullock, Tim Clark, Arnold Witt, board attorney Price Elliott, business manager Tonya Kuhl, federal programs/curriculum director Kelly Gates, Ripley High School Principal Buck Buchanan, RHS science teacher Martha Brannan, Ripley Middle School Principal Dr. Damon Ladner, RMS 6th grade math teacher Melissa Criswell, Ripley Elementary School Principal Leigh Anne Sanderson, RES 4th grade teacher Andrea Jones, Blue Mountain School Principal Chris Killough, BMS special education teacher Elizabeth Elliott, Pine Grove School Principal Tommy Ozbirn, PGS social studies teacher Matt King, Tippah Career and Technology Center Director Kevin Williams, TCTC information technology teacher Linda Stubbs, South Tippah Pre-K teacher Paige Cook and Rev. Billy Geanes.
-- Approved agenda
-- Approved district administrator of the year, district teacher of the year, individual schools teacher of the year recognitions
-- Heard Rev. Billy Geanes address to the board concerning representation on the South Tippah Board of Education and the lack of an ROTC program
-- Approved Kerry Cockrell as the board chairman
-- Approved Arnold Witt as board vice-chairman
-- Approved Tim Clark as board secretary
-- Approved Nicole Bullock as MSBA legislative representative
-- Approved Price Elliott as board attorney
-- Heard Ripley Middle School improvement plan report from Dr. Damon Ladner
-- Approved minutes from previous meeting
-- Approved consent agenda
-- Heard Superintendent Tony Elliott's report concerning the South Tippah Job Fair, MSBA training and active shooter training
-- Approved claims docket
-- Approved financial statements
-- Approved the resignation of licensed personnel; Luke Hobson
-- Approved the employment of licensed personnel for the 2022-2023 school year; Taylor Ellzey
-- Approved permission to advertise bids on lockers at Ripley Middle School for sale
-- Approved contract agreement with Northeast Mississippi Planning and Development District
-- Approved two new positions; maintenance supervisor and assistant maintenance supervisor
-- Approved revisions to board policies CI, CK and CNA
-- Approved revision to board policy section C: general school administration due to a typo
-- No action required for deletions or additions to annual agenda calendar
-- Approved executive session to discuss Superintendent's evaluation
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.