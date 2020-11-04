The North and South Tippah School Districts are participating in an ongoing statewide effort to identify, locate and evaluate children, birth through the age of twenty-one who are physically, mentally, communicative and/or emotionally disabled. This information gathered from contacts with parents and other agencies will be used to help determine present and future program needs as progress is made toward the goal of providing a free appropriate public education to children with a disability. Therefore, early identification of children in need of special educational experiences is most important to each child.
Information which could identify an individual child will be maintained by this agency and will be provided to other agencies only in accordance with the Family Rights and Privacy Act and EHA-B. As a parent, you are guaranteed the right to inspect any such information about your child and to challenge its accuracy. Access to this information is forbidden to any unauthorized person without informed consent.
If you know of any children who may have a disability and reside in the South Tippah School District, please contaact Karen Churchill by calling 837-7630 or writing to her at: 402 Greenlee Ave., Ripley, MS 38663. If you know of any children who may have a disability and reside in the North Tippah School District, please contact Christy Wilbanks, by calling 223-4088 or writing to her at the following address: P.O. Box 65, Tiplersville, MS 38674.
The Child Find Person implements child identification, location and evaluation of children birth through 21 with disabilities, regardless of the severity of their disability and who are in need of special education and/or related services. The Child Find Person works with the local Head Start, Human Services, Health Department and Mental Health agencies, as well as local education agencies, physicians and other individuals to identify and locate children out of school and in school who may be in need of special education services.
Once a referral is made, it is the responsibility of the Child Find Person to insure that the referral-to-placement procedures are followed. The Child Find Person works with the Local Survey Committees at each school to implement its procedure. The following activities briefly describe the procedures.
Prior to evaluation, a copy of Procedural Safeguards is given to parents. District personnel explains to the parents and insures that they understand the Procedural Safeguards. This process will be reviewed at each parent meeting.
After parental consent for testing is obtained, a non-discriminatory evaluation is conducted. Students are evaluated in all areas related to the suspected disability by qualified personnel.
Parents are notified when a student is ruled eligible for a special education program. An Individual Education Plan is developed for the student before the student is placed. Parents must sign permission for placement. Parents, teachers and students participate in the process. All students receiving special services are reassessed at least once a year, and re-evaluated at least once every three years.
North Tippah has 15 special education programs while South Tippah has 23 which provide services to students who have a physical, mental, developmental, communicative or learning disability.
It is the goal of the North and South Tippah School Districts to provide a free and appropriate education to all disabled children, birth through age 21.