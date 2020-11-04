WALNUT • Tina Dowdy, a 2nd-6th grade gifted and talented teacher at Walnut Attendance Center, recently received a classroom grant from the Mississippi Professional Educators (MPE). A resident of Middleton, Tennessee, Tina has been a member of MPE since 2013. She plans to use her grant funding for a project entitled “Published Authors.” This project will teach students to write, illustrate, edit and publish their own books.
Founded in 1979, MPE is a statewide professional association with approximately 13,500 teachers, administrators and non-certified staff from kindergarten to graduate school level. Our top priority is the education and achievement of students. MPE awards up to $40,000 in classroom grants to MPE members who wish to enhance instructional offerings or educational experiences for their students. For more information on MPE’s classroom grant program and other benefits, please visit www.mpe.org.