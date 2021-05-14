BOONEVILLE • Four sophomore students, all of which are members of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) national honor society, were recently selected to represent the Northeast Mississippi Community College class of 2021 in the school’s Hall of Fame.
Zac Castro of Blue Mountain, Jackson Clinton of Guntown, Alli Season and Presley Tice, both of Corinth were each nominated by a member of the faculty/staff and voted on for inclusion in the Hall of Fame by a selection committee.
Castro is a graduate of Ripley High School. He was selected Drum Captain for the Tiger Marching Band in 2021 and was a cast member in Pirates of Penzance and a cabaret.
A graduate of Saltillo High School, Clinton served as the PTK Iota Zeta chapter president in 2020-21.
Seago graduated from Kossuth High School. She was a member of the Tiger cheerleading squad and served as a Diamond Girls for 2019-20 and 2020-21. In 2020-21 she was elected PTK Historian, Student Government Association (SGA) Secretary, Homecoming Queen and Miss Northeast. In 2019-20 she was chosen one of the freshmen Class Favorites.
Also a graduate of Kossuth High School, Tice is a two-year member of the Tiger Dancers and the Pom Squad. This semester she has also worked the front desk in the Burgess Fitness Center. She earned a 2020-21 Academic Excellence Award for the Division of Humanities and Languages.
To be eligible for the Northeast Mississippi Community College Hall of Fame, a sophomore must be nominated by an employee at the college for the honor and a designated committee chooses the final selections for the prestigious honor.
Nominees for the Northeast Hall of Fame must meet five requirements to be considered for the exclusive honor.
Nominees must have the academic achievement of a 3.25-grade point average on a 4.0 scale and must have completed 45 semester hours or successfully completed three semesters in a career certificate program. They must be exemplary models for extracurricular participation, leadership and service and have a high integrity of character along with filing a formal application for graduation.