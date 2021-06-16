Senatobia • College officials have released the President's List for the Spring 2021 semester. The President's list includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.75 or better average in a four-point system. Students who made the President's List are as follows: Morgan Hodum and Vanessa Mazzoccoli of Walnut.
The Vice President's List includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.50 to 3.74 average in a four-point system. Students earning a spot on the Vice President's List are as follows: Benjamin Bullard, Austin Swindle and Diamond Williams of Ashland and Kros Joyner of Hickory Flat.
Northwest is a learning-centered community that provides a wide range of nearly 100 pathways and programs in academics, health sciences and career-technical education to best prepare our students to continue their education or immediately enter the workforce following graduation. Northwest fosters a culture of innovation, collaboration and student success in order to provide opportunities within our community.