BOONEVILLE • Registration continues for the spring semester at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
While students will continue to have options such as ZOOM, online or a hybrid delivery of instruction, Northeast officials have built a traditional ‘Back to Normal,’ schedule of in-person classes for Spring 2021.
Administrative offices are open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.
Office hours will be extended Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 until 6 p.m. at all campuses (Booneville, Corinth and New Albany).
In-person classes being Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 with virtual classes (online) set to begin Tuesday, Jan. 19. Last day to enroll in virtual classes is Wednesday, Jan. 20, while the enrollment deadline for in-person classes is Thursday, Jan. 21.
For more information contact Northeast at 1-800-555-2154, email admitme@nemcc.edu or visit www.nemcc.edu.