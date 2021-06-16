Jumpstart Test Prep recently released the ACT® improvement results for Ripley High School (RHS), whose junior class used the program to prepare for the state-administered February 2021 ACT® exam (American College Testing). Following completion of Jumpstart's Complete English ACT prep review, 71% of the students with a prior ACT score improved their composite score by an average of 2.40 points above their best prior attempt. The same percentage of students improved their prior English subscores by an average of 2.60 points. The program was provided by a 2020 legislative grant administered through the Mississippi Department of Education.
Carley Chapman is a junior at Ripley High School. She achieved the highest percentage improvement in English. Chapman improved by 37.50%, increasing her English subscore by 6 points, going from a 16 to a 22. She commented, “The Jumpstart program helped me improve my English ACT score by 6 points. It refreshed my memory of all the tips and tricks my past English teachers have taught me.” Cecilia Torres, another junior at Ripley, also used Jumpstart to prepare for the ACT. The February test was Torres’ first attempt and she scored a 20 on the English subsection. “Jumpstart improved my English score by three points. It was really easy to follow along and I like that I still have my book so that I can review it again at any time.”
Jumpstart Test Prep is an online review program based on over 50 years of work by Dot McClendon, a legendary educator and Mississippi’s 19-year STAR teacher hall-of-fame inductee. “As a teacher at The Mississippi School of the Arts and several other schools during my career, I was able to help guide the preparation of students in person,” said McClendon. “Now through our online, on-demand video review, students in Ripley High classrooms, as well as classrooms around the country, around the breakfast table, or on the couch at home, are able to benefit from our approach.”
All juniors at Ripley High had access to the following resources:
- Expert content review and practice, along with test-taking tips and strategies delivered in the classroom via streaming video
- Online, on-demand, 5-hour review (8 modules, approximately 40 minutes each) of English content tested by the ACT® that could be led from the classroom or used individually by students
- Consumable student workbooks for each subject area to be completed in conjunction with lecture content and later used as a student study guide
- Online assessment or the English review area which linked students back to their weaker areas reviewed in the Jumpstart module content
School administrators utilized an online dashboard reflecting the video module completion progress of teachers assigned to proctor the review and/or individual student progress.
