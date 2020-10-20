RIPLEY • Ripley High School is one of 31 Mississippi Public High Schools chosen to be part of the Jumpstart Test Prep Pilot Program that will implement a legislatively funded test prep program to juniors preparing for the state mandated ACT® exam administered during the spring of 2021.
The prep classes will begin at all selected Mississippi high schools a few weeks preceding the scheduled test day. The pilot program is funded through a $175,000 allocation from the Mississippi Legislature and will support approximately 4,100 juniors in improving their ACT test scores during the 2020-2021 school year.
Working in conjunction with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), through the Office of Secondary Education, the goal of the 2020-2021 Mississippi legislative pilot is to assist teachers at the selected high schools with improving ACT composite English sub-score averages. Teachers will be given the necessary tools to help students specifically to improve the sub-scores.
Ripley High School will provide feedback to the Mississippi Department of Education after students receive their ACT scores after receiving extensive review and test prep through this program.
In May 2019, Jumpstart Test Prep announced the results from 15 Mississippi High Schools that completed the first, State-sponsored Math review for nearly 1,700 juniors preparing for the state administered February 2019 ACT® exam. Following completion of the Jumpstart Test Prep review, nearly half of the students with prior ACT attempts had an average Math score improvement of +2.24 points. In June 2019, ACT® English improvements were announced following a study conducted at six Mississippi High Schools. The study showed over 57 percent of the students had an average ACT English score improvement of 3.15 points over their best prior attempt. In June 2020, even higher improvement gains were announced for ACT science and reading subject areas.
Jake Hoskins, Ph.D., of Westminster College in Salt Lake City, was selected by Jumpstart Test Prep to analyze the pre- and post- ACT exam scores provided by each school last year and continues in this capacity for the 2020-21 school year. His analysis revealed that the Jumpstart ACT review produced discernable and consistent improvement at the individual school and global analysis levels. Improvements were consistently seen across student demographics (race, gender, academic strength) and school rating. When optimally implemented, the review program proved the ability to drive several point score improvements to school averages and drastically improve ACT exam results.
“To again validate the effectiveness of Jumpstart Test Prep’s review program, a field experiment is designed for implementation prior to the 2021 statewide administration date (Spring 2021) of the ACT® exam for High School Juniors,” said Hoskins. “This extensive field study that is planned for 2020-21 builds upon a similar set of trials that was conducted for the past two academic years that clearly demonstrated effectiveness of the program in all subject areas.”
This year, to be considered for participation, all Mississippi public high schools were allowed a two-week application registration period which concluded Sept. 18. 109 schools representing over 13,600 juniors submitted applications before the deadline and Dr. Hoskins performed a random selection from the field of applicants. Comparing 2019 state published junior class ACT performance data, the randomly selected group that will administer the Jumpstart Test Prep English program this year performed nearly 1 point below the junior class state average on the ACT English subtest last year (16.08 VS 17). Nearly 55 percent of this years’ school pilot group performed lower than the 2019 statewide school junior class ACT composite average of 17.6.