RIPLEY • The South Tippah School District recently named Ripley Elementary School Principal Ruby Bennett at their Administrator of the Year. It was the first time Bennett has received the honor since taking over as principal in March 2012.
Bennett graduated from Blue Mountain High School and began working as a teacher assistant there in 1988. She grew interested in how the students developed and learned, so she went back to school to earn an education degree at Blue Mountain College. Bennett would go on to receive a master’s degree at The University of Mississippi and an educational specialist from Nova Southeastern University. She made the move to Ripley Elementary School as a faculty member in 1996. Bennett took over as Principal in March 2012 following the passing of Nedra Nabors after an extended illness. In her recognition before the school board, Superintendent Tony Elliott praised her for stepping into a leadership role during such a challenging and delicate time for the school and community.
During the past few years Ripley Elementary School has earned an “A” rating from the Mississippi Department of Education’s accountability model for their performance on statewide assessments.
“This is a group effort here and the whole school is involved, “ said Bennett. “It’s an honor to celebrate their hard work and success with them. There is a great team at the school.”
Bennett has seen numerous changes during her time as an educator.
“The biggest shift has been moving from everything done with paper and pencil to now, even before COVID, all of our assessments are being done via the computer.”
When asked about leading a school during the COVID pandemic, Bennett was honest. “It’s been a challenge for everyone. Everyone has had to learn how to teach virtually, as well as in person, and make sure we meet the goals, but we have a great group and everyone has pulled together to get it done,” said Bennett.
She says she is inspired by all the great teachers, administrators and colleagues during her life.
“Their encouragement and support have been unreal through the years and I certainly appreciate each and every one of them for the part they have played in my life.”
The advice she tries to keep in mind is “go hard or go home” and applies that to her work in education. Bennett also appreciates the support of her family, including her husband Riley, son Riley Jr., who is an educator himself, daughter Keisha, and three grandchildren.
Twila Goolsby, Assistant Superintendent for South Tippah Schools has this to say about their administrator of the year: “Compassionate, respected, and driven – these words describe Mrs. Ruby Bennett! She is an incredible leader that cares deeply for each student and staff member at her school. We are extremely blessed to have Bennett as Principal at Ripley Elementary School.”