RIPLEY • During South Tippah School District's January board meeting, seven teachers and one administrator were honored for their hard work in the classroom.
Superintendent Tony Elliott and Assistant Superintendent Ruby Bennett presented awards for 2022-2023 district teacher of the year, administrator of the year and teacher of the year awards for each school in the district.
The South Tippah district teacher of the year and Ripley Middle School teacher of the year award was given to Melissa Criswell of Ripley Middle School. Criswell teaches sixth-grade math at RMS.
"Mrs. Criswell is an incredible teacher that pushes me to be a better administrator," Ripley Middle School principal Dr. Damon Ladner said. "You cannot imagine the amount of time and thought that she puts into her lesson planning and delivery. She wants every student to succeed and will settle for nothing less than their best effort. She has tremendous attention to detail, and represents our school tremendously well in the community."
Ladner completed the RMS sweep of the district honors when he took home administrator of the year. Ladner has been in education for over 20 years and became principal at RMS in 2020.
"I am very humbled by the recognition," Ladner said. "I almost feel as though I don't deserve this award due to the amazing staff we have at Ripley Middle School. My teachers are so very dedicated and driven to succeed that I try to just make sure they have the resources they need to be successful. They have fully bought into the goal and vision of making Ripley Middle an 'A' school."
Ripley High School's teacher of the year was science teacher Martha Brannan, while Ripley Middle School's teacher of the year was fourth-grade teacher Andrea Jones.
At Pine Grove, Matt King took home teacher of the year honors. King teaches social studies and is the head baseball coach.
Elizabeth Elliott, a special education teacher, was the honoree at Blue Mountain School.
Tippah Career and Technical Center's Linda Stubbs, the information technology teacher, was the TCTC teacher of the year. South Tippah Pre-K teacher Paige Cook was also honored by the board of education as the Pre-K teacher of the year.
"It's great to be able to honor our teachers," Elliott said. "These are the best of the best in South Tippah. I'm proud for the school board to be able to recognize and honor our teachers and administrators who put in so much hard work for our students in South Tippah."
