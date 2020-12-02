RIPLEY • The Tippah County Career and Technology Center has been hard at work all year helping the students of North and South Tippah School Districts explore career pathways and learn new skills during a time where skilled labor is facing a shortage in many areas nationwide.
Kevin Williams is in his first year as director of the center after previously serving as a faculty member. He took over for Tony Elliott who is now superintendent of the South Tippah School District.
“We’ve had a good year. There was some concern coming into it but everyone has pitched in and made it a successful one so far,” said Williams, referring to the ongoing COVID situation that has impacted schools across the country. The center has approximately 220 students from all five high schools in the county enrolled, which has remained steady for the past several years.
Williams new role is just one of several changes at the center this year. Joining the staff this year are Linda Stubbs filling the role of Information Technology Instructor and Libby Ward in Work Based Learning. Ward has been working with students on resumes and job skills, helping students secure employment and opportunities to work as they move through programs and school. This program enrolls an additional 85 students beyond the primary center enrollment.
Also, new to the center this year is custodian Ken Cooper, and Savannah Cummings has transitioned to the role of Administrative Assistant.
“We are always looking for more business partners,” said Williams. “We have very successful partnerships with Ashley Furniture, Oil-Dri, and Roberts Builders.”
Students in the welding and construction programs have had the opportunity to work directly with local businesses on real world projects to benefit both parties. Their instructors are Art Flaherty and Andy Childs.
The law enforcement and criminal justice program, led by Mo Graddy, recently received a donation of an old FEMA trailer from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. This trailer will be used to set up simulations of crime scenes for students to practice what has been learned in the classroom.
Adults will have the opportunity to enroll in a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course in the spring 2021 semester taught by long time Health Sciences Instructor Dana Chapman. Chapman was recently named the center’s Teacher of the Year.
“Health Sciences is our most popular program and has always been one of the strongest,” said Williams.
Students who are enrolled or complete a program at the center often have opportunities to take certification exams in their area of study. Students were unable to take certification exams last spring due to the pandemic but during the 2018-19 school year over 50 students earned a national certification depending on their program of choice.
Special populations instructor Pam Moore is working with students who wish to take the WorkKeys exam by ACT. Students who successfully complete the WorkKeys exam will earn a Career Readiness Certificate which can be added to their resume when job searching.
The center also features an automotive service technology program led by Chris Colucci. Rounding out the personnel at the center is counselor Maria Montgomery.
“Our goal is to make sure students come out of here successful in whatever path they pursue whether it be college, community college, going directly to the workforce, we just want our students to be prepared and give them the tools to succeed,” said Williams.