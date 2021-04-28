The following students were nominated for the third nine weeks outstanding students at the Tippah Career and Technology Center. Each student was nominated by his/her teacher for outstanding achievement, leadership, and skill competency in his/her training area. The training areas include health science, Dana Chapman; construction, Andy Childs; welding, Art Flaherty; and automotive service technician, Chris Colucci; Law and Public Safety, Mo Graddy; and information technology, Linda Stubbs.

