BLUE MOUNTAIN • “I’m completely shocked and honored,” exclaimed Anna Cook Luster on being named the South Tippah School District Teacher of the Year. “There are so many wonderful, wonderful teachers in our district. I feel honored that I’m the one to receive this award and humbled, very humbled.”
The Blue Mountain first grade teacher received the honor during the South Tippah School Board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Last month, she was named Blue Mountain School’s Teacher of the Year. This is her first year to receive the award.
“Our school is so proud of Mrs. Anna’s accomplishments,” said Blue Mountain School Principal Kelly Gates. “In the two years I have been at Blue Mountain, I have never known her to complain or appear to have a bad day. Her attitude and work ethic are second to none. The honor of District Teacher of the Year is well deserved. I know that she will represent our school and our district well at the state level.”
Luster has been an educator for 12 years, serving the last four at Blue Mountain. Before Blue Mountain, she taught at Ripley Elementary School and Ashland Elementary School. Over the years, she has taught first, second and fourth-grade students.
“They’re the best,” said Luster on teaching elementary school students. “They have a good attitude, they love you, and they’re eager to learn.”
Luster said she has always been able to relate to and understand children and became a teacher to help youngsters learn and develop. She enjoys the relationships she has with her students.
“I try to make them feel safe and loved. Providing a positive learning environment for my students is one of the things that I enjoy. When you have all those things, the best learning can take place,” continued Luster.
She added building relationships with the students is very important for a teacher.
“You have to look at them as a whole individual and take into consideration their parents and the way that they’ve been brought up. That relationship is significant. That’s my favorite thing about teaching.”
Luster says her students know what she expects of them, and she feels that the teacher’s attitude trickles down to the students.
“I’ll hear them encourage one another. That brightens my day, to hear them speak to each other like I speak to them, to know as I have that influence. I love to see and hear them apply what I’ve taught and what they have learned, and it’s truly exciting. I know that they will always remember someone who believes in them.”
Teaching has been challenging this year with COVID-19 guidelines and safety precautions, but Luster says her students have adapted well.
“We have to do so much more preparation. It just takes a lot more effort than usual with the wearing of masks and the sanitizing. That’s definitely a challenge this year. My students have done very well, a lot better than some adults. They don’t complain, they do what they’re supposed to, we keep our space between each other, and they do an outstanding job.”
Luster enjoys being able to help her students and the relationships she has developed. She has enrolled in the master’s degree program in educational counseling at Arkansas State University and will begin taking classes in January.
“I would like to be a school counselor. I’m going to enjoy my time in the classroom, but eventually, that’s what I’d like to do. I have compassion for people especially for younger children and adolescents. I feel like that’s part of who I am, making sure that they’re on the right track or helping them with their future careers or their home life or whatever it might be.”
Luster attributes her parents, past teachers, and past and current coworkers as her most significant influences.
“I think back to some of my past teachers. No matter how long ago it’s been, I still remember how they made me feel and what I learned, but the biggest thing is how they treated me.”
Luster says she is thankful to be working in the South Tippah School District.
“The school board, the superintendent, the assistant superintendent, our administrators at Blue Mountain, and all the faculty and staff, they do a wonderful job. We succeed because of all those amazing people in our district.”
Luster and her husband, Justin, have two daughters, Ann Hines and Calla Meeks. Her parents are David and Linda Meeks and her sister, Jenny Thompson, also works for STSD as a speech therapist. Her grandmother, the late Ruth Cook, was a long-time educator.
Luster is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, and she is a member of the Mississippi Professional Educators Association. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and working as a cosmetologist.