Walnut Homecoming 2020
By Tina Campbell Meadows Managing Editor

WALNUT • Walnut Attendance Center will hold its homecoming Friday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. against J.Z. George. The homecoming court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. The 2020 maids are: Josie Meeks, Seventh Grade Maid; Brailee Quinn, Eighth Grade Maid; Jayla Meeks, Freshman Maid; Mattie Bailey, Sophomore Maid; Anna Grace Fiveash, Junior Maid; Claire Leak, Senior Maid; Ragan Kennedy, Football Maid; Larissa Pitney, Senior Maid; and Elizabeth Glissen, Senior Maid

tina.campbell@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus