WALNUT • Walnut Attendance Center will hold its homecoming Friday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. against J.Z. George. The homecoming court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. The 2020 maids are: Josie Meeks, Seventh Grade Maid; Brailee Quinn, Eighth Grade Maid; Jayla Meeks, Freshman Maid; Mattie Bailey, Sophomore Maid; Anna Grace Fiveash, Junior Maid; Claire Leak, Senior Maid; Ragan Kennedy, Football Maid; Larissa Pitney, Senior Maid; and Elizabeth Glissen, Senior Maid
Walnut homecoming set Friday, Oct. 2
Tina Campbell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest Posts
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.