FALKNER • The North Tippah School Board held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the district office. New board member Larry Devore was sworn in by Attorney Arch Bullard. The board then elected Ronnie Huddleston as President and Allen McMillin was Secretary for the year. Those present also included members Jim Jackson and Greg James.
The board passed the following agenda items:
• Set the regular meeting day and time for the 2nd Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
• Hired a contractual custodian at Walnut Attendance Center.
• Approved the claims docket.
• Approved Gidget Mansell to serve as an educator in residence with the State Systemic Improvement Plan.
• Approved a resolution for the district to explore options for borrowed funds to reduce the existing interest rate.
• Approved an extension of COVID 19 quarantine Leave for the remainder of the year for those employees who have yet to use the days.
The board took no action on the below items but were discussed:
Development of a master plan for the district facilities. Greg James discussed with the board the need to have a singular list of all district buildings with their age, and last date of renovation or restoration if any. A single list would allow the board to identify the highest priority locations in the district and work toward keeping them as modern as is feasible. There have been projects taking place throughout the district but James felt there should be a master plan to guide and direct projects and this would be viewable by the community. The board was in agreement and will being work on this plan in the coming weeks.
James also discussed the need to modernize and upgrade the technology infrastructure throughout the district. This includes increase wireless internet capabilities and data security. McMillin also mentioned the need for increased use of cameras throughout the campuses and on buses for student safety.
Superintendent Scott Smith gave a brief update on the COVID-19 cases and quarantines in the district. The schools have operated on an A/B Hybrid schedule since the start of the new semester and will continue to be on one the week of Jan. 19-22.
The meeting adjourned with no further business. The next meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m.