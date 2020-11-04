BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain School is holding its annual Jerry Fowler Festival this week. There are changes to this year’s activities due to the COVID pandemic.
“The festival has previously had live music, activities, booths set up by teachers with games and live auction, all taking place at the town park,” said Kelly Gates, Blue Mountain School Principal. “We just weren’t going to be able to have that this year out of safety concerns and considerations for the community”.
This year the festival will consist of a live auction taking place on Facebook through Saturday, Nov. 7. The auction has between 80 and 100 items, including restaurant gift cards, clothing, tools, home décor, furniture, and handbags, up for bid.
The school will also host a Loaded Baked Potato and Taco Soup meal in the cafeteria on Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the tickets must be purchased in advance and will be available for pick up only between 3:30 and 6:30 pm.
Gates is in his first year as principal and only his second year at the school but has a group of veteran teachers and staff helping with the event.
“This is truly a team effort,” said Gates. “Everyone pitches in to help make this event possible.”
Funds raised from the festival go toward the support of Blue Mountain School. In past years, the funds raised improved technology at the school but Gates has a different plan for funds raised this year.
“The old cafeteria under the high school has been used for storage and is fondly referred to as the dungeon,” said Gates. “We plan to use any money to work towards converting the old cafeteria into a laboratory for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The COVID pandemic has actually allowed the school to have funds to purchase laptops and iPads for many students and faculty, so it was decided to use the money in a different way this year.”
Auction items and monetary donations have supported the auction since the festival began. Gates said there was some worry that many regular small business contributors would not be able to assist after the earlier closures and reduced business activity, but those fears quickly disappeared.
“We’ve been blown away by the continued and sustained support by our small business supporters,” said Gates.
“We are humbled by the donations from not just this community but individuals and businesses in the surrounding counties as well,” said faculty member Kara Greene who is assisting with the online auction.
The Fowler Festival is named for long time Blue Mountain School teacher and principal Jerry Fowler. Fowler served as principal from 1991 until his retirement in 2005. He remained active in the community until he passed away in 2011. His wife was also a faculty member at the school for many years before her own retirement and his sons and their families remain part of the community to this day.