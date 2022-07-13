Faulkner biographer, Carl Rollyson, will visit Mississippi as the guest of Bob McGee and the Pontotoc County Historical Society, as part of a "Faulkner's Mississippi" tour, promoting his two volume biography of Faulkner that was published just as the pandemic unleashed. Carl Rollyson’s biography of Faulkner seamlessly weaves his life and work into a successful reinterpretation that makes Faulkner pertinent to twenty-first century concerns. The author's visit is funded in part by a grant of the Mississippi Humanities Council.
Historian, Jack Elliott, will conduct a tour of William Faulkner sites in and around Pontotoc on Saturday, July 16. Dr. Rollyson will be a part of this tour as well. Rollyson will be a guest speaker in Pontotoc on Monday, July 18. He will speak at noon on July 19 in New Albany at the Union County Heritage Museum. A free brown bag lunch will be provided for attendees. While in New Albany, Rollyson will tour the William Faulkner Literary Garden and visit the Faulkner birth site. The two-volume biography will be available for purchase at the museum bookstore. Rollyson then plans to speak at the Yoknapatawpha Conference Wednesday or Thursday, July 20-21. He will tour Ripley with Jack Elliott as part of the Yoknapatawpha Conference on Thursday, July 21.
Dr. Rollyson will conclude the week's activities as the guest speaker in Ripley on Friday, July 22 with a luncheon at Grace Cafe at noon, an event coordinated by Melinda Marsalis and Ripley Main Street Association. The public is invited to attend the event in Ripley on Friday at Grace Cafe, located at 108 S Commerce St, Ripley, MS 38663, and participants will buy their own lunch.