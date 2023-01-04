BENTON COUNTY • Although it's only January, Benton County is preparing for the upcoming 2023 election cycle.
The qualifying period began yesterday, Jan. 3, and will run throughout the rest of the month. A total of 17 county seats will be on the ballot for people to qualify as first-time candidates or reelection hopefuls.
The sheriff and coroner seats will be up for grabs in 2023, along with the two constable seats in Benton County.
The North Half constable will be on the ballot for the second time in two years after a special election was held in 2022 which saw Tracy Hampton elected.
All five board of supervisor and the board attorney seats will be up for grabs. The current board of supervisors consists of Chris Shoup, James Griffin, James Lowry, Tommy Fortner and Ricky Pipkin. The attorney for the board is John S. Farese.
The chancery clerk, circuit clerk and tax assessor/collector seats will be on the ballot. As well as both justice court seats, for the north and south portions of the county.
Two election commissioner seats, in districts two and four, will also be on the ballot.
Qualifying for all County office Candidates can be done at the Benton County Circuit Clerk's office. All candidates have the option to qualify as Democrat, Republican or Independent.
The qualifying Fee for County Office is $100. There will be a Primary Election on Aug. 8, 2023, with a runoff if needed on Aug. 29, 2023. The General Election will be on Nov. 7, 2023.
For more information, you can call the Benton County Circuit Clerk's office at 662-224-6310.
