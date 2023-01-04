On Nov. 7, 2022, the Benton County Board of Supervisors convened for the first November meeting. Those in attendance included supervisors Ricky Pipkin, Chris Shoup, James Griffin, James Lowry and Tommy Fortner. Also in attendance were chancery clerk Marlene McKenzie, deputy clerk Cindy Wilson, board attorney John S. Farese, Cook-Coggin engineer representatives David Hobson and Clint Hawkins and sheriff Robby Goolsby.
The board:
-- Approved previous board minutes
-- Reviewed fund balances
-- Approved claims docket
-- Approved payment of $450 for NACO dues
-- Approved advertisement for bids for depositories
-- Approved executive session to discuss personnel at Benton County Sheriff’s Department.
No action taken following executive session
-- Approved transfer of $494.825 from special savings account to the general account for the new jail payment
-- Approved Fortenberry & Ballards, CPA’s notice to rescind presented contract board president Pipkin was to sign
-- Approved resolution granting a nonexclusive franchise to MaxxSouth, its successors and assigns, to construct, operate and maintain a cable system in the county of Union Mississippi; and setting forth conditions accompanying the grant of the franchise; and providing for regulation and use of the cable system
-- Approved all districts to sell any equipment deemed necessary in the JM Wood auction held Dec. 6-7 in Montgomery, Alabama
-- Approved roll call vote regarding the medical cannabis facility buffer zone waiver form, all board members voted not to require medical cannabis facility buffer zone waiver except James Griffin
-- Approved amended zoning ordinance and medical cannabis facility buffer zone
-- Approved payment of $1,500 to Central Mississippi Emergency Medical Services District for the dues of the care med ambulance service, paid from emergency medical services grant
-- Approved transfer of funds to general account from dormant circuit clerk accounts
-- Approved adjournment until next meeting
On Nov. 21, 2022, the Benton County Board of Supervisors convened for the second November meeting. Those in attendance included supervisors Ricky Pipkin, Chris Shoup, James Griffin, James Lowry and Tommy Fortner. Also in attendance were chancery clerk Marlene McKenzie, board attorney John S. Farese, Cook-Coggin engineer representative David Hobson, sheriff Robby Goolsby and zoning coordinator Junior Morgan.
The board:
-- Approved petition for change of assessment
-- Approved school bus turnaround for property owners Marcus Hampton and Karlo Strickland in district three
-- Approved inventory additions including computers, scanners and a tiller
-- Approved Northeast Planning and Development District to apply for the solid waste grant for $16,207.35
-- Approved justice court judge dues in the total of $250 for each justice court judge
-- Board notified that funds in the amount of $20,150 has been received from Northeast Mississippi Solid Waste Management Authority for pro rata share
-- Approved payment of $61.001.09 to Terry Wilburn for reimbursement for cash bond
-- Approved executive session to discuss Sheriff’s Department personnel
No action was taken following executive session
-- Approved payment of $1,000 to Mike Shaw Appraisals for the appraisal of property on Perry Chapel Road as a potential site for a charcoal factory
-- Approved roll call vote regarding amended medical cannabis ordinance, all board members voted in favor except James Griffin, who did not give a vote
-- Approved authorization of travel and registration fees for MAS conference in Jackson, Mississippi Jan. 24-26, 2023
-- Board informed that payment of $2,180.22 had been received for year two from the national opioid settlement
-- Approved adjournment until next meeting
On Nov. 30, 2022, the Benton County Board of Supervisors convened for the third November meeting. Those in attendance included supervisors Ricky Pipkin, Chris Shoup, James Griffin, James Lowry and Tommy Fortner. Also in attendance were chancery clerk Marlene McKenzie, deputy clerk Cindy Wilson, board attorney John S. Farese, sheriff Robby Goolsby, zoning coordinator Junior Morgan and sanitation manager Jeff King.
The board:
-- Approved payment of $30 for the MS CH. IAAO dues for tax collector/assessor Shannon Wilburn, deputy clerks Collin Mills and Stanley Poff, and IAAO dues for Collin Mills of $240
-- Approved claims docket
-- Approved purchase of 50 garbage cans for the sanitation department
-- Approved executive session to discuss personnel
No action taken following executive session
-- Approved authorization for the sheriff to hire of full time jailor and dispatcher
-- Approved the voiding of a tax sale for the 2020 and 2021 tax years due to an erroneous tax sale
-- Reviewed monthly inmate meal log presented by Sheriff Robby Goolsby
-- Approved advertisement for sale of used equipment on behalf of the county
-- Approved transfer of funds totaling $180,372.06 from Coronavirus funds to general account for payroll
-- Approved authorization for the historical society to clean out the basement of the old courthouse and the circuit clerk, chancery clerk and tax assessor were authorized to destroy all documents having been approved for destruction by the historical society
-- Approved purchase of emergency buzzers for the courthouse offices from Final Touch Security
-- Approved the clerk to release the check to Mid America Engine for the automatic transfer switches for the generator
-- Approved adjournment until next meeting
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.