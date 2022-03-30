Last week, the Mississippi House of Representatives took up final discussions on the teacher pay raise bill or the START Act. As you may recall, the almost $250 million plan includes an average pay raise of $5,140 for teachers and a $2,000 pay raise for assistant teachers starting in the 2022-2023 school year. Given their hard work and dedication to our children, it is no wonder that with little debate, the final plan passed the House 117-5, and it has been sent to Governor Reeves for his signature. I urge our Governor to sign this bill into law, and I will update my constituents on his decision in next week’s column.
On Sunday, the House and Senate both passed HB53, the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act, with strong bipartisan votes. This tax plan will give $525 Million back to the Mississippi taxpayers. This effort is not the end of our efforts to eliminate the tax on work. This tax cut will make Mississippi one of the most work-friendly states in the nation and marks a clear path to the continued elimination of the income tax. I’m proud to serve as the Vice Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee where this legislation has originated.
With only a few days left in the 2022 Session, we remained in Jackson to work through the weekend. The deadline for bills to come out of conference and pass in both houses occurs this week. Any bills that are passed will then be sent to the governor to be signed into law.
In closing, I would like to see you all in Jackson. Email me at jsteverson@house.ms.gov or message me on Twitter and Facebook.
