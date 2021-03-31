The Mississippi House of Representatives worked through the weekend on bills still being considered by the Legislature. Conference weekend is a sign the legislative session is nearly over as this weekend occurs just before Sine Die. With only a few days to go, the House is filing conference reports on bills currently in conference and will take those bills up on the floor as they are finalized. We are all considering local and private legislation, suffrage bills and resolutions. We are also taking up bills as we work to finalize the state’s budget. The House of Representatives is also working on a Bond Bill, legislation listing important capital improvement projects across the State funded by the issuance of bonds.
In next week’s column, I will go into more detail on significant legislation sent to the Governor this session along with any impact this legislation session will have on District 4.
Over one-third of the citizens of Mississippi have received at least one vaccination shot. This is a tremendous accomplishment and one that will help return life here in State back to normal. All Mississippians over age 18 are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Our state’s number of COVID-19 positive cases continues to decline. All statewide restrictions related to COVID-19 have been removed. Thank you all for doing your part!
If you need to reach me, you may email me at jsteverson@house.ms.gov, call me at 662.837.0194, (601)359-3457 or message me on Twitter and Facebook.
Jody Steverson (R-Ripley) is State Representative for House District 4, representing Tippah and Alcorn counties. Representative Steverson serves as Vice Chairman of Ways & Means and a member of Judiciary B, Insurance, Local and Private Legislation, Municipalities, Transportation and University & Colleges committees.