Last week, the Mississippi House of Representatives condemned the Russian violence against Ukraine passing House Concurrent Resolution 77 with a unanimous vote of 118-0. Ukrainians are fighting desperately to keep their homes and their freedom. Such tragic events help us to appreciate the luxuries we experience in our country. The bill has been sent to the Senate. Though this is a step in the right direction, there is more work ahead. Please join me in prayer for Ukraine and any nation suffering from such tyranny.
As I mentioned, such tragedies help us to appreciate the freedoms that we experience in our country, and these freedoms would not be possible without our courageous men and women serving in the military. I am happy to announce that last week, the House honored the legacy of the late Retired Brigadier General Martha Jo Leslie. Serving as a nurse in the military, General Leslie was at one point the only woman in the Mississippi Army National Guard. As some of you may know, the Veterans Home in Kosciusko is named in her honor. The House presented her family and friends with House Concurrent Resolution 47 which commends her life upon her passing in January 2022.
As I mentioned last week, the House of Representatives remains committed to eliminating the State’s income tax. You are likely hearing a lot about this from many sources, and I agree this topic deserves the time and attention it is receiving. Each year, many of Mississippi’s brightest young people leave our state for opportunities elsewhere. Brain-drain in our state is exactly the type of problems your elected officials should be working to solve. As we work to retain our young people, Mississippi could benefit from the economic development boom that is happening in other states who elected to eliminate the state income tax. I hope you’ll join me in calling on our friends in the Mississippi Senate to work with the House of Representatives in this effort in the final days of the 2022 Legislative Session.
Spring and Daylight Savings Time has definitely been a welcomed change over the past week. I hope you are finding many opportunities to be outdoors with family and friends and enjoy the additional hours of daylight in the evenings. I was thrilled to see the US Senate pass a bill that would make daylight savings time permanent beginning in 2023. I urge the United States House of Representatives to take up this legislation. While not the most important issue facing our Country, I think this is one that many folks in Mississippi can agree on.
In closing, some of our visitors this week were the Mississippi Library Association, Mississippi Podiatric Medical Association, Mississippi Small Business Development Center, and Mississippi Votes. As always, I would like to see you all in Jackson. Email me at jsteverson@house.ms.gov or message me on Twitter and Facebook.