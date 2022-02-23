We’ve passed the halfway point for the 2022 Legislative Session. Now that general bills are out of the way, we have begun working on revenue and appropriations bills, with the latter controlling how much money is given to various state agencies. You may recall that the House is responsible for looking at the preliminary budgets of about 50 state agencies. These bills represent half of the state’s budget; the other half is currently being considered by the Senate and will be sent to the House for consideration later in the legislative session.
The deadline for original floor action on House appropriations and revenue bills is Wednesday, Feb. 23. After that, House committees will begin considering general bills which passed through the Senate.
As the Vice-Chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, the other committee members and I were able to take up several of these revenue and appropriation bills last week. I will highlight some of them below:
As you all know, I am a strong advocate for our Armed Forces. Thanks to their immense sacrifices, you and I know what it is truly like to live in a free and just country. With House Bill 1662, we hope to show our appreciation to these brave men and women. House Bill 1662 would authorize issuance of bonds to construct a new Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. Currently, the museum, which underwent a renovation in 2015-2016, is at Camp Shelby. The location for the new museum would be owned by the Mississippi Military Department and would be located near Camp Shelby. The bill passed by a vote of 114-7 and has been sent to the Senate for consideration.
Other Ways and Means bills included a bill that would exempt the sales of coins, currency and bullion from sales tax (House Bill 426); a bill that would exempt property owned by a university foundation from ad valorem tax (Senate Bill 2769); and a bill authorizing issuance of bonds for various purposes across the state (House Bill 1663).
We had a great lineup of visitors at the Capitol last week. On Wednesday, the Jackson State University football team, Sonic Boom of the South marching band, alumni and fans celebrated JSU Capitol Day. The football team was presented in the House chamber with House Concurrent Resolution 30, which commends and congratulates the Jackson State team on winning the 2021 SWAC Championship. As always, I would love to see you all in Jackson, as well. If you have a group who would like to schedule a tour, please contact me. Groups are limited to 70 people and must be scheduled in advance. Email me at jsteverson@house.ms.gov, call 601-359-3457, or message me on Twitter and Facebook.
Please pray for me and the other legislators as we make decisions that will affect all Mississippians. Please contact me if I can help you or if you have a question/comment concerning any legislation. I thank you for allowing me the honor to represent you in the Mississippi House of Representatives.