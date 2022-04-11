The Legislature completed the last day of the 2022 Legislative Session on Tuesday, April 5, after working past the initial deadlines to negotiate the more than $7 billion state budget. As the Vice-Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, I am grateful that I had the opportunity to advocate for several monumental pieces of legislation this year. Below I will highlight some of the 2022 Session accomplishments and the recipients of these legislative efforts:
• For teachers, there will be the largest pay raise in state history under the House’s START Act. The average pay raise for teachers is $5,140, and teacher assistants will get a bump of $2,000. Starting salary for Mississippi teachers is now well above both the regional and national averages. My colleagues in the House of Representatives have worked tirelessly for more than a year developing this plan targeted at tackling Mississippi’s teacher shortage. Voting for this legislation and watching the Governor sign the bill on April 1 is truly one of my most proud moments while serving in the Mississippi Legislature.
• For the chronically ill, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act outlines a medical marijuana program that will treat conditions such as cancer, Parkinson’s, ALS and epilepsy, to name a few.
• For foster children, the Bill Kinkade FAITH Scholarship Program will provide financial assistance for postsecondary education to all current and former foster children who entered the program on or after age 13.
• For women, the Mississippi Equal Pay for Equal Work Act ensures that no employer can pay women less for doing the same amount of work as a man. Before this session, Mississippi did not have any equal pay laws on the books. Also, the Pregnancy Resource Act provides a $3.5 million tax credit to nonprofits that operate as a crisis pregnancy center.
• For all Mississippians, the largest tax cut in state history will be realized thanks to the House’s Mississippi Tax Freedom Act. Each year, $525 million will be cut until 2026. By that time, Mississippi will have the fifth best marginal tax rate of states with a personal income tax. This legislation provides a path for total elimination of the income tax. Also, Mississippians now have a new state song. “One Mississippi” by country artist and Greenville native Steve Azar will be Mississippi’s contemporary state song. The law also creates the Mississippi State Songs Study Committee, which will decide on official state songs in other genres.
As Vice Chairman of Ways & Means, I have the honor of working with legislators from across the state to identify specific projects in their local communities in need of state funding. This is an important effort each year, and I’m always proud to advocate for funding specifically for projects in Tippah and Alcorn counties. For 2022, I am proud to announce the following projects received funding from the Mississippi Legislature:
$500,000 – Tippah County Hospital for the construction of the new ambulance center
$300,000 – Walnut Fire Department to assist in the purchase of a new fire truck
$200,000 – North Tippah School District for the SkillPath 2030 Lab
SkillPath 2030 Lab
The SkillPath 2030 Lab is designed around the 4 sector strategies for North Mississippi - Healthcare, Transportation, Advanced Manufacturing, and Information Technology. Magee Enterprises is the sole-source provider of a complete turnkey package to include furniture, equipment, computers, and cloud-based curriculum for all students and teachers to utilize. Installation and in-depth training for equipment operation is included as well as training for virtual, hybrid, and traditional classroom instruction. This lab includes 3D printing, laser engraving, Engineering, Automotive Technology, Healthcare, as well as other STEM/STEAM topics and certifications.
$100,000 – Ripley Fire Department to assist in purchasing new equipment
$150,000 – Town of Blue Mountain to assist in various projects in the city park
$200,000 – City of Ripley to assist in various infrastructure projects
$25,000 – Dumas Fire Department to assist in purchasing new equipment
The House adjourned sine die on Tuesday evening. This concluded the 2022 Legislative Session, which was the third session in the four-year term. Thank you all for your continued support of my efforts within the Mississippi House.