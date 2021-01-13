RIPLEY • More candidates have qualified for municipal offices this week. Those wishing to throw their hat in the mayor and board of alderman races should have all qualifying paperwork turned in to the appropriate town or city by Friday, Feb. 5.
Ashland, Snow Lake Shores, Hickory Flat, Ripley, Walnut, Blue Mountain, Falkner and Dumas are all have elections later this year. The general election will be Tuesday, June 8.
Party primaries are set Tuesday, April 6, and runoff elections, if necessary, will be held Tuesday, April 27. Runoffs will be held if candidates do not receive 50 percent, plus one, of the votes cast. Winners of the primary will go on to the general election.
As of last reports, no one has qualified to run for office in Ashland, Hickory Flat, Snow Lake Shores, Dumas, or Falkner.
In Blue Mountain, Gene Lansdell, Jerrold Akins and Jeff Pipkin have qualified in the aldermen race.
In Ripley, Jon Grisham has qualified for Mayor on the republican ticket. For Aldermen at Large, Brian Gates and Chris Marsalis have qualified as republicans; for Alderman Ward One, Joey Bryant (i) has qualified as a republican; for Aldermen Ward Two, Homer Richardson (i) has qualified as a republican; for Aldermen Ward Three, Jackie Lenell McKenzie (i) has qualified as a democrat; and for Alderman Ward Four, Stephen Freeman (i) has qualified as a republican.
In Walnut, Vicki Skinner has qualified for mayor.
Individuals interested in running for mayor or alderman should contact the Town Hall in their respective municipality for further information on qualifying to run.
Newly elected, or re-elected, officeholders will take office Thursday, July 1.
The list of qualifying candidates will be updated regularly. Check back with southern-sentinel.com often.