ASHLAND • Benton County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open Saturday, Nov. 21, for absentee voting in the runoff election for the Benton County School Board District 5 seat. The election will be Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Tracy W. Clayton and Johnny Thompson received the top votes in the general election on Nov. 3, but neither received a 50 percent majority.
Gary Elliott, the current District 5 board member, did not seek re-election.
School board members earn $2,400 annually plus mileage. Elections are held every two years in Benton County, with different seats being voted on each election. The next school board election will be in 2022 for the District 1 and District 2 posts. In 2024, the District 3 and 4 seats will be up for grabs.
School board elections follow supervisor district lines in Benton County. District 5 votes at the Hickory Flat Town Hall.
Election results were certified Thursday, Nov. 12.