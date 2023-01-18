As of Tuesday, Jan. 17, seven more candidates have qualified for the upcoming elections in Tippah and Benton County.
Qualifying officially began on Jan. 3 and runs through the month. Feb. 1 is the deadline to qualify for elections.
Three new candidates have decided to run in Tippah County since last week. Currently, all candidates in Tippah County have registered as Republicans.
Chris McCalister, the incumbent coroner, qualified for reelection. He will be opposed by Krystal Floyd, who also qualified over the past week.
The other new entry in Tippah County is Steve Morrison. Morrison is attempting to take down incumbent Mike Graves for District 3 representation on the Tippah County Board of Supervisors.
All other races in Tippah County remain the same as last week.
Mike Long, the two-term Chancery Clerk will not be running for reelection. Jimmy Johnson, Shana Lowry and former Ripley mayor Chris Marsalis are the three candidates who have qualified for the office.
Incumbent Randy Graves will run for circuit clerk reelection. Currently, he has no opposition.
North Tippah Constable Terry Mathis and South Tippah Constable Keith Bullock are both running for reelection. Bullock does not yet have an opponent in the South. However, Bradley Watson will attempt to take down the incumbent Mathis in the North.
Bart M. Adams is running for reelection as county attorney. Adams currently does not have any opposition.
Benny Jackson and Sonny Meeks are running for reelection as justice court judges in the North and South, respectively. Neither has an opponent thus far.
Sheriff Karl Gaillard put his name in the hat for reelection in 2023. He currently does not have opposition.
The entire Board of Supervisors is up for reelection in 2023. District 1 supervisor and current board president Jimmy Gunn will run again. Larry Devore will challenge his seat on the board.
District 2 will also have a race, as incumbent Greg Harrell will need to win back his seat against Mark Robertson and Jerry Windham.
In Districts 4 and 5, incumbents Glen Michael and Chad Newby will all run for reelection. None of the three has an opponent so far.
Joe Akins will run for tax assessor/collector as the incumbent candidate. He currently does not have an opponent.
Benton County elections are heating up, as four new candidates are attempting to take county office.
Incumbent Sheriff Robby Goolsby's opposition continues to stiffen. Bobby Dickerson (R) and David Matlock (R) both decided to run. There are now six total candidates for Benton County Sheriff, including Goolsby (D), Dickerson (R), Matlock (R), Lane Hobson (D), Robert Fortner (R) and C.J. Peters (R).
Incumbent coroner Larry Hobson (D) is no longer running unopposed for coroner, as Laquita Scruggs Reaves (D) decided to take her chances at taking him down.
Incumbent District 3 supervisor James Lowry (D) now has some competition for his seat on the Board of Supervisors as Stephen Matthews (D) looks to defeat Lowry.
Chancery Clerk Marlene McKenzie (D) and Circuit Clerk Kathy Graves (D) will both run for reelection. Both are unopposed.
Shannon Wilburn (D), is currently running for her tax collector seat unopposed.
As with Tippah County, the entire Board of Supervisors is on the ballot. District 1 supervisor Chris Shoup (D) is seeking reelection and is opposed by Roosevelt Traylor (D) and Shane Brooks (R). District 2 incumbent James Griffin has yet to qualify for this election cycle. Alonzo Tucker (D) and Mario Bean (D) are the current candidates.
District 4 incumbent Tommy Fortner (D) will run against at least one opponent in 2023, as Kyle Elliott (D) attempts to take his seat on the board.
District 5 supervisor and board president Ricky Pipkin has yet to qualify for the election. Craig Briscoe (R) is the only person who has qualified as of now.
North and South Benton Justice Court Judge Brody Childers and Gary McBride both intend to retain their seats on the bench this year. They are both unopposed at this time.
At this time, nobody has qualified for Benton North Constable. Incumbent Shane Ward (D) will face Clark McCallum for Benton South Constable.
The qualifying Fee for County Office is $100. There will be a Primary Election on Aug. 8, 2023, with a runoff if needed on Aug. 29, 2023. The General Election will be on Nov. 7, 2023.
For more information in Tippah County, please contact the Tippah County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-837-7370.
For more information in Benton County, please contact the Benton County Circuit Clerk's office at 662-224-6310.
The final day to register for both counties is Feb. 1, 2023.
