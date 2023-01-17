RIPLEY • The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met for the second time this month on Friday, Jan. 13 in Ripley. Those in attendance included Supervisors Jimmy Gunn, Greg Harrell, Mike Graves, Glen Michael, Chad Newby, board attorney Sean Akins, chancery clerk Mike Long, Sheriff Karl Gaillard, administrator Melinda Crum, county fire coordinator Randy Stewart, tax assessor/collector Joe Akins, Chris Lewellen, Chad Pounders and Tom Lindsey.
All votes were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The Board:
-- Approved Mississippi Emergency Management Agency grant
-- Approved Lowe's card purchases of $0
-- Approved travel expenses for $196
-- Approved MaxxSouth TV service contract for 36 months at $40.65 per month
-- Approved Ripley High School fast-pitch softball full-page ad for $100
-- Approved BOS road inspection reports
-- Approved insurance coverage on vehicles, equipment and buildings after making minor adjustments and additions
-- Approved security camera quotes for the chancery building and courthouse for $11,380 and $6,100
-- Approved four-year road plan from the road manager's report
-- Reviewed annual maintenance inspection for state aid
-- Approved corrections from tax assessor/collector Joe Akins
-- Approved tax roll from chancery clerk Mike Long
-- Approved the employment of Brandon Wilbanks as the new fire investigator
-- Approved budget amendment presented by administrator Melinda Crum
-- Heard Chad Pounders' presentation regarding providing machinery for the county
-- Approved claims docket
-- Approved previous meeting minutes
-- Adjourned
