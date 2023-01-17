RIPLEY • The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met for the second time this month on Friday, Jan. 13 in Ripley. Those in attendance included Supervisors Jimmy Gunn, Greg Harrell, Mike Graves, Glen Michael, Chad Newby, board attorney Sean Akins, chancery clerk Mike Long, Sheriff Karl Gaillard, administrator Melinda Crum, county fire coordinator Randy Stewart, tax assessor/collector Joe Akins, Chris Lewellen, Chad Pounders and Tom Lindsey. 

Newsletters

dustin.dial@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you