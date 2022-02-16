RIPLEY • The Ripley Main Street Association has exciting things in store for 2022 to revitalize the Historic Downtown Ripley.
According to Main Street Director, Elizabeth Behm, “When I look at our Square, I see progress. It’s looking cuter and cuter each day. We have more restaurants and retail shops that are popping up, and I get numerous calls from people inquiring about rental space for small businesses or boutiques.”
An obstacle Behm has encountered in filling these requests has been a lack of buildings and space to offer people. The Board of Directors held several meetings and unanimously decided to purchase a piece of property in the Historic District to solve this problem.
Earlier this year, The Ripley Main Street Association purchased an abandoned carwash located on Commerce Street (the one that sits behind Office Products, also known as the old Fred’s building). The ambitious plan the board has for this property involves total renovation and conversion into a food truck hub, and, ultimately, retail incubator spaces for startup businesses. The outer walls will be plastered with paintings that honor and tell the story of the Native American heritage of Tippah County. The name of the hub will be “The Cut-off.”
“Tippah” is the Native American word for “cut-off,” so the Board decided that was the perfect name for this hub.
The first phase of the project will be to serve as a central spot for food trucks to set up and offer a variety of food for people on-the-go.
“We will have tables set up for outside dining and outdoor games, like cornhole, for people to play,” Behm said.
The second phase of this project will be to enclose the four bays for small startup businesses to rent and test the market for their new businesses before investing in a bigger building with more overhead.
“The building would be perfect for a florist, coffee shop, nutrition shop, t-shirt business, art gallery, etc. The options are endless,” said Behm.
After a year, the business owner can decide if their business can make it as a brick-and-mortar shop, if they need to expand, or if it is just not going to work. Once the fledgling businesses are ready to “hatch,” Ripley Main Street Association will help find a permanent spot for them. They will also offer business seminars and one-on-one counseling to help make their businesses successful. Currently, the Board is working on getting grant money and donations to help fund this project.
Behm says, “As always, we would love to get the community involved in various projects and events. Please contact us if you, your church, business, or civic group would like to volunteer and make Ripley a better place to work, play, and live!”
Behm can be reached through Ripley Main Street’s Facebook page, email ripleymainstreet@gmail.com or by calling 662-512-0226 for more information.