Local and Personal
Mr. & Mrs. Hugo Rutherford, Larry and Mike and Mr. & Mrs. Pat Grisanti, Laurie and Suzanne, spent Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. Robert Ormon.
Mr. & Mrs. James Bowden and Patty of Waukegan, Ill., and Mrs. Ralph Bowden of Ashland spent the weekend in New Orleans visiting Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Bowden. Jerry is home now from his job from the National Guard and back on his job with the New Orleans police force.
Visitors in the home of Mr. & Mrs. James Gamlin during the weekend were Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Fiveash, Mrs. Sue Britt and children and Mr. Donald Burnett of Memphis, Mr. & Mrs. Grover Owens and children, Mr. & Mrs. Junior Burnett of Olive Branch, Mr. & Mrs. Galon Stacks and Lisa, Mr. & Mrs. Dudley Graves and children, Mrs. Bill Witt and children and Mrs. Mary Ash of Ashland
Mr. & Mrs. Johnny Graves, Dale, Gail and Doug of Memphis spent Easter Weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Hugh Graves.
Mr. & Mrs. Larry Childers and Monica of Memphis spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Troy Hobson and Mr. & Mrs. N. T. Childers.
The Walter Whitby family of Germantown visited this weekend with Mrs. Lizzy Estes and other relatives.
Visitors this weekend in the home of Mrs. W. J. Johnson and Linda were Mr. & Mrs. Donald Grisham and Donny of Germantown and Mr. & Mrs. W. S. Johnson and children of Memphis.
Mr. & Mrs. Don Ward and Clark of Memphis spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Ward and Teena.
Those spending Sunday with Mrs. Lucy Simpson and Mary Jo were the Larry Brooks family and Graydon Simpson from Memphis, the John McBride family, Meg Stone and Margie.
Mr. & Mrs. Freddie Jordan and children of Memphis spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Wade Stroup and Billy.
Mr. John Bruce of Memphis spent Sunday with Mr. J. D. Bruce.
Mr. & Mrs. Charlie Mason, Dennis and Debbie spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. R. E. Witer.
Mr. & Mrs. Lonnie Randall of Memphis and Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Joe Crumpton, Lisa dn Monica, Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Mathis, Don, Jerry, Scotty and Mark had Easter dinner with Mr. & Mrs. Oliver Crumpton.
Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Wilson and Chris from Tupelo spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Leroy Wilson.
Rev. Bill Mason visited his parents at Tupelo Sunday afternoon.
Mr. & Mrs. Don Hardin spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Waymon Needham.
Visitors in the home of Mrs. W. A. Ford Sunday were Jimmy and Clara Bell, Kathy, Paul, Debbie and Danny Ford.
Mr. & Mrs. Joe Walker, Kent, Walt and Cliff spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Sam Walker.
Mrs. Minnie James is home from Tippah County Hospital, Mrs. Garland Stabbs is visiting her this week.
Mrs. Sudie Brody is a patient in Tippah County Hospital for treatment.
Robert Morgan is a patient in the Baptist Hospital in Memphis for surgery.
South of Ashland
Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Ormon visited Mr. & Mrs. Carlin Stewart and Carlin Jr., Thursday until Saturday.
Mrs. Pauline Ferrell visited her mother, Mrs. Mollie Autry at New Albany Hospital and other relatives.
Guests in the home of Mrs. C. J. Ormon Sunday were Mr. & Mrs. Gordon Ellensworth, Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Rainwater and Jan, Mr. & Mrs. H. W. Bell.
Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Ormon and Mrs. Claudia McGill visited Saturday with Mrs. Anna Mathis, who is in Care Inn at Holly Springs.
Mr. Travis Wilson and niece Miss Pat Wilson of New Orleans visited with Mrs. Georgia Lee Wilson recently.
Mr. & Mrs. Richard Green and Inga of Connecticut recently spent 10 days in Jamica.
Mr. & Mrs. Terry West, Teresa and Cathy visited Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. C. M. West.
Mr. & Mrs. Spencer and Barry, Mr. & Mrs. Guy Howard of Tupelo, visited with relatives and friends Sunday.
Mr. & Mrs. Ralph Perkins and children spent Friday until Sunday with his mother Mrs. Lois Perkins, and her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Moffitt.
Mr. & Mrs. Charlie Ormon were home for the Easter Holidays. Mrs. Ormon will soon complete her college work and is practice teaching at Mobile, Ala.
Mrs. Effie Ward visited Mrs. Jessie Irby Saturday and Sunday.
When Randy Dyer’s car with out of control Sunday near his home, he received a fractured leg. He is in a Memphis Clinic.
Scott Massengill enjoyed an egg hunt with his cousins at his home Sunday.
Mr. & Mrs. Albert Gunter of Belden visited relatives Sunday.
Mrs. Nan Coleman is with her mother, Mrs. Will Autry at New Albany Hospital.