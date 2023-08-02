News from 50 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1973
Mrs. Minnie Hudspeth accompanied her son and family, Mr. & Mrs. William Hudspeth, Lynn and Lee to their home in Cincinnati on Sunday. She will be their guest for several days.
Lacy Sowell, Hernando, has been visiting Mrs. E. D. Thompson for several days.
Mr. & Mrs. Clovis Renick, Jackson, spent the weekend with Clovis’ sister and husband, Rev. & Mrs. Lonnie Doyle. Mrs. Eula Montgomery who had a 2 weeks visit with the Doyles returned to her home at Jackson with Mr. & Mrs. Renick.
Mr. & Mrs. Bill Taylor, Corinth, visited Mr. & Mrs. Dan Mattox, Sonny and Dona last week.
Mr. & Mrs. Chesley King, Memphis, visited Mr. & Mrs. Lacy Jordan during last week. Mr. & Mrs. Fred Jordan, Shelia, Penny and Mitchell, Memphis spent the weekend with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Lacy Jordan.
Mrs. Juanita Ausburn, Mr. & Mrs. Elmer Lee Miller and daughter, Bonnie, of Memphis, visited Mr. & Mrs. H. L. Skelton, Sharon and Marsha last week.
Miss Deborah Bennett, Forrest, spent the weekend with her family, Mr. & Mrs. Dave Bennett and David. Her mother accompanied her home and will spend this week as her guest.
Mrs. Nancy Steele, Scott, Robbie and Mark, Mrs. W. B. Gresham, Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Carpenter, Shelia, Beth, Larry and Debbie Joe, Mr. & Mrs. Dale Derrick, Penny and James, June & Cathy McGee, Hickory Flat attended the State 4-H Horse Show, Jackson, Friday and Saturday of last week. Scott Steele, Penny Derrick and Debbie Joe Carpenter rode in the show. Scott Steele and Cathy were members of a judging team there. Mr. Warren Dievert 4-H Club leader of Benton County was with his team.
Mrs. Louise Whitehorn is a patient at Baptist Hospital, Memphis. Mrs. Grace Pulliam is at home after several days there.
Mrs. Emma Simpson is still a patient at Tippah County Hospital. Mr. Ralph Bowden is at home from the hospital.
Penny Gresham, Ouida Skelton, Cindy Autry, Angie Autry, Lynn Daniel and Pam Graves with Miss Glenda Brown, sponsor, are attending the National Cheer Leaders Institute at Ole Miss this week.
Mrs. Alvie McDowell, Ripley, Mrs. Erline James, Hopewell and Mrs. Earl Dawkins, Saulsbury were guests Sunday night of Mr. & Mrs. Lee Harris Childers. Mrs. McDowell stayed over for a weeks visit with her sister, Mrs. Childers and husband. The others returned home Monday.
Born to Mr. & Mrs. Lynn Graves July 28 at the Baptist Hospital, a girl, weight 8 pounds, 4 ounces. She has been named Emily Jill. Grandparents are Mr. & Mrs. Vardaman Graves, Mr. & Mrs. Benton Moody. Great grandmother, Mrs. A. C. Simpson.
Mrs. Leonard Stroup and Brenda, Mrs. Lucy Simpson and Mary Jo, Linda Johnson spent last weekend at Opryland, Nashville. Sunday they went to Huntsville where they stayed until Monday afternoon, spending most of the time touring the Space Center.
Mr. & Mrs. William Courtney, Memphis, spent most of last week with Mr. & Mrs. John E. Peeler. Their daughter, Sandra, spent the week with Mr. & Mrs. Edward Gresham and Karen, Memphis as they camped at Sardis Lake and visited St. Louis.
Scott Steele and David Bennett are attending the Farm Bureau Youth Safety School at Jackson.
Mr. & Mrs. Neil Stroupe, Stephanie and Eric came home last Thursday after a 2 week vacation out West visiting interesting places in Montana, Arizona and South Dakota. The most interesting to them was Mr. Rushmore National Memorial where are carved, Gutzon Borglum’s huge busts of presidents, Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt.
