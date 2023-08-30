Mr. & Mrs. Gordon Stone, Bill and Kent spent the weekend at Opryland, Nashville. Baby Julie spent the weekend with her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. A. R. Summerour.
Mr. & Mrs. J. T. Maness, Memphis, spent Sunday with Mrs. Gladys Hudspeth.
Mr. & Mrs. J. b. Miskelley spent last week at Vicksburg with Mr. & Mrs. James Miskelley and Beth. Beth came home with her grandparents and spent the week. This weekend Mr. & Mrs. James Miskelley came for a visit. Also visiting were Mr. & Mrs. Danny Renfro and Michael of Memphis. Beth returned home with her parents Sunday.
Mrs. Hattye Freeman, Memphis spent the weekend with her mother, Mrs. F. B. Norris.
Mr. Billy Finger had surgery at the Veterans Hospital in Memphis, last week and is still a patient. Mr. Jack Purcell is also a patient there.
Debbie Janes Childers was a graduate August 11 at Blue Mountain College. Lanny Samples a graduate at Ole Miss, August 19.
Mrs. Maxine Graves, Memphis, while the weekend guest of Miss Mary Ruth Akin, visited other relatives.
Mrs. Frank Ferrell has returned home after a stay of about 4 months at Temple, Texas.
Mrs. Betty Bond and Susan, Washington came Sunday to visit Mr. Lee Renick. Susan entered Northwest Junior College Monday and Mrs. Bond returned to Washington.
Mrs. Whit Rogers is in intensive care at the Baptist Hospital. She is improving and will be out of intensive care this week if she continues to improve.
Mrs. Joe H. Hensley had surgery at the Baptist Hospital about 3 weeks ago. She hopes to be home sometime this week.
Mr. & Mrs. Ronnie Brasfield and Thad of Winder, GA., are visiting Mr. & Mrs. Ira McGaughy.
Mr. Pence Lence and Mr. O. E. Davis are recuperating at home after being patients at Tippah County Hospital several days.
Rev. & Mrs. Lynn Cox of Weir spent Saturday with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Leon Cox, and sister, Linda.
Born to Mr. & Mrs. Bob Harrison at Baptist Hospital, Memphis, July 31, a girl, weight 6 pounds and 2 ounces. She has been named Jennifer Lynn and is their second child. Grandparents are Mr. & Mrs. Harold Jordan, Mrs. Bob Harrison, Sr., Memphis. Great grandparents, Mrs. John Lattus, Hickman, Ky., Mr. Bob L. Harrison, Union City, Tenn., Mr. & Mrs. Dolph Crouch, Parkin, Ark.
The trailer home of Mr. & Mrs. Bob Leonard and 2 girls was destroyed by fire last week. If anyone wishes to help them contact Mr. Glenn Fann, the Ashland Church of Christ pastor.
