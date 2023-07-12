News from 50 Years Ago
July 12, 1973
The family of Mrs. Marvin Gresham held a reunion at the home of Mr. & Mrs. W. T. Gresham Sunday, July 8. All of the eight children were present except Dorothy ( Mrs. James Bishop), many of the grandchildren were there. Of the 79 in the family, 50 were present.
Mr. & Mrs. Dean Hobson, Jason and Brian spent the weekend in Hick, Ky., with Mr. & Mrs. Charlie Cox and girls.
Mrs. W. E. Stogner of Tylertown is visiting her daughter and husband, Mr. & Mrs. I. H. Whiteside. Mr. J. A. Tigott and Mr. Graves Ivy, Jr., drove up Monday from Jasper, Ala., for a visit with Mrs. Stogner and Mr. & Mrs. Whiteside.
Mrs. Lurene Brann of Palmersville, Tenn., retured home Sunday night after a week’s visit with her son and his wife, Rev. & Mrs. Kermit Brann.
Mr. & Mrs. Marion Sills and Christy, Chattanooga spent last week with Marion’s mother, Mrs. M. N. Sills.
Mr. & Mrs. D. L. Smith and boys of Memphis, Mr. & Mrs. Charles K. Caviness, Randy and Tory of Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, spent most of last week with Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Caviness.
Mr. & Mrs. Bill Webb and Amy of Atwood, Tenn., spent the weekend visiting Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth Webb and Mr. & Mrs. L. T. Roach.
Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Bowden, New Orleans, Mr. & Mrs. Lloyd Champion, Oxford, spent the last weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Ralph Bowden and Mr. & Mrs. J. D. Bruce during last week.
Mrs. Clovis Cox and son, Dudley, are visiting Mrs. Cox’s sister and husband, Mr. & Mrs. Orville, Hilton, Hickman, Ky.
The Ashland High School Class of 1933 held a reunion at Gray Academy on July 4. Those present of the 19 were: Mrs. Frances Ormon, President of the class, with her husband, Elmer of Ellisville, Mrs. Mary Jane Ward, Mrs. Hazel Graves, Mrs. Mildred Littleton, Somerville, Mr. Horace Weatherly, Ripley, with his wife, Mr. & Mrs. Sammie Lee Kidd and Mrs. Nannie Mae Coleman of Memphis, Mrs. Dollie Mae Hines accompanied by her husband, Bryant. Four teachers of the class were present, Mr. J. B. Miskelley, accompanied by his wife, Bessie, Mrs. Nan Renick, with her husband, Troy, Mr. & Mrs. Shelby Price, Ellisville. The flowers used on the day were given to Mrs. Bonne Norris in memory of her daughter, Mrs. Reba Hopkins, who is the only member of the class that has passed away.
Mrs. Janie Bryant is home from Helena, Ark., where she was a patient for a few days in the Helena Hospital.
Mrs. Marie Sneed and son, Gene of Newton, Mrs. Hattye Freeman and grandson, Michael Cosmo, Memphis were weekend visitors with Mrs. Boone Norris. Mr. Lloyd Hopkins and Lana, Walnut, Mrs. Alvin Hopkins, Ashley and Norris of Gulfport joined the group Sunday.
Mr. & Mrs. Troy Renick are vacationing at Mobile, visiting the families Earl Renick, Robert Chandler, and Mrs. Maxine Williams.
Mr. & Mrs. Lawson Mathis had Mr. & Mrs. Lloyd Vaugh Memphis and mr. Allen Vaugh, Tupelo, as guests on the 4th. On Sunday their guests were mrs. Claudia McGill, Mike and Joey, Mrs. Erma Nee Newberry and daughter, Miss Floy Boatwright, Memphis.
Visitors in the home of Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Ward and Teena were Mr. & Mrs. Don Ward and Clark of Southaven, Mr. & Mrs. Harry Ward, Mr. & Mrs. Stanley Ward, Mark and Melissa of Ripley. The Don Wards also visited Mr. & Mrs. N. T. Childers.
Jimmy Hobson returned to his home in Chicago after spending a weeks’ vacation with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. James Hobson. He will continue his vacation camping in Canada. Kimble Scott of Tupelo is spending this week in the James Hobson home.
Mr. & Mrs. Gerald Clark of Florence, Ala., spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Brooks Ward and Dwight.
