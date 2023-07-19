News from 50 Years Ago
July 19, 1973
Mr. & Mrs. Ronnie Carroll, Adrian and Dealana, Gulfport, were weekend visitors of Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Lakey and Mr. & Mrs. Lee Carroll. Mr. & Mrs. Carroll attended the Class Reunion of 1963 at Fish Shack, Tupelo, Saturday night.
Others who attended the AHS 1963 Class Reunion beside those already mentioned were Mr. & Mrs. Donny Mitchell, Mr. & Mrs. Darrell Morrison, Mr. & Mrs. Barry Hobson, Mr. & Mrs. Stanley Ward, Dr. & Mrs. Tommy Simpson, Mr. & Mrs. Stanley Childers, Mr. & Mrs. Lowrance Byrd, Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Ambrose, Mr. Dwight Ward, Mr. & Mrs. Phil Peeler.
Mrs. Edna McKenzie accompanied by Mrs. Harold McKenzie and children of Pascagoula spent last week at her home. She has been with son, Harold and family since she got out of the hospital several weeks ago. She returned Sunday to Pascagoula.
Bill McKenzie, Memphis, spent the weekend with his grandmother, Mrs. Mae McKenzie.
Mr. & Mrs. Kenny Butler and children of Southaven spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Bill Simpson. Mr. & Mrs. Butler attended the AHS Class of 1963 Reunion at Fish Shack Saturday night.
Mrs. Ralph Cooper underwent surgery at Tippah County Hospital. She came home Sunday.
Mrs. Vivian Carroll is home from Tippah County Hospital after several days as a patient.
Mr. & Mrs. Leonard Canardy, Memphis, Mr. & Mrs. Stanley Skelton, Holly Spings, were guests of Mr. & Mrs. John L. Skelton and Anice during the weekend.
Mrs. Pat Davis and daughters, Cindy and Molly, Garland, Texas, visited in the homes of Mr. & Mrs. Farley Ormon and Mr. & Mrs. G. M. Davis and Mannon for a week. Cindy and Molly remained for a longer visit.
Mrs. Henry Taylor is back from Knoxville where she visited her daughter, Mrs. Ella Petrosky, David, Kay and Louise, Sunday. Mrs. & Mrs. Ernest Bright and Joyce of Memphis were Mrs. Taylor’s guests.
Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Ward of Memphis, Mr. & Mrs. Hubert Graves of Ripley and Johnny Grisham visited in the home of Mr. & Mrs. A. G. Ward during the weekend.
Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Akin visited their children, Mr. & Mrs. Dale Stone and family, Mr. & Mrs. Nicky Akin and Charles Wayne Akin in Memphis Sunday.
Mrs. Rebecca Hood and Debbie of Miami are visiting Mrs. Hood’s sister, Mrs. Grace Pulliam.
Mrs. Eva West is at home after an extended stay at the Baptist Hospital. Mrs. W. G. West, David Allen and Lauralee of Drew are with her as she recuperates.
Mr. & Mrs. Harley Walker, Jr., Dwayne and Scott, Collierville spent Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. Harley Walker.
Mr. & Mrs. Russell Roberts and Mrs. Ellen Roberts spend Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. W. W. Chambers, Sheffield, Ala.
Mrs. Eula Montgomery, Jackson, is visiting her sister, Esther and husband, Rev. Lonnie Doyle.
Mr. & Mrs. Clyde Duncan of Shannon were visitors in town Sunday.
Mr. & Mrs. Donny Mitchell, J. J. and Jamie spent last week in Hearne, Texas, visiting Donny’s parents, Mr. & Mrs. J. D. Mitchell.
Mrs. Hester Wall, Starkville spent several days with her nephews and their families, Rev. & Mrs. Lonnie Doyle and Mr. & Mrs. Alfred Doyle.
