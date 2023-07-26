News from 50 Years Ago
July 26, 1973
Mrs. Lazette Rounsaville, Huntsville, Ala., spent part of the week with Mrs. C. F. Crawford, other relatives and friends. She has recently returned from a vacation in Hawaii.
Mrs. Grace Pulliam is in Baptist Hospital, the result of a fall that left her with a bad break above the ankle of her left foot.
Mr. & Mrs. Oliver Crumpton are home after a ten day vacation. They visited the Smokeys, Blue Ridge and other interesting places around the area. The most interesting was the home of Thomas Jefferson, Monticello, Va. They returned home by way of Atlanta where they visited Inez’s sister and family, Mr. & Mrs. William Hames.
Last week Mr. & Mrs. Sam Moses, Mr. & Mrs. J. B. Miskelley had a wonderful vacation visiting Arkansas and the Missouri Ozarks. Eureka Springs, Petit Jean Mountain and Silver Dollar City were 3 of the interesting points. Then the play, “Shepherd of the Hill” Branson Mo., was a attraction that they enjoyed.
Mr. & Mrs. Vernon Stroup and son Rodney spent most of last week in the Smokeys. Coming home they went by Nashville and visited Opryland.
Mr. & Mrs. Leslie Hudspeth, Glen and Alan spent the weekend at Gulfport visiting Mr. & Mrs. Hue Snowden and family. Saturday night they attended the beautiful home wedding of Miss Diane Snowden and Mr. Gerry Tootle.
Mrs. Lee Childers returned home Sunday from Garland, Texas, accompanied by her daughter and family, Mr. & Mrs. Bud Owen, Pam and Julie.
Rev. Terry Howard, 47, died July 3 at Baptist Hospital, Jackson after a heart attack. Terry was reared here being the step-son of Mr. John Bright. He went to Ashland High School, served with other boys from here in the navy. After 8 years in the navy was employed at Millington, Tenn., married there and had 2 children. In 1961 he surrendered to preach and started back to school. He graduated from William Carey Colley and New Orleans Seminary. He was paster of the Main Street Baptist Church, Mendenhall, when he passed away. He is survived by his wife and 2 daughters, 2 half brothers, Lawrence Bright, Memphis, Marvin Bright, Ashland and 1 half sister, Mrs. Ruth Buchanan, Memphis.
Mrs. M. E. Hill, employed in Memphis, spent the weekend at her home in Ashland.
Lisa Martin is visiting her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Malcolm Akin and David while her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Harold Martin and brother, Jeff, are at Ridgecrest. The Martins are chaperoning 25 young people from Malory Heights Baptist Church, Memphis, at a Youth Retreat. They will be gone 10 days or more.
Mrs. Bessie Gibson, Memphis, is visiting Mrs. Addie Walker.
Friday, July 13, Mr. & Mrs. John B. Farese and Jeff, Mr. & Mrs. John Booth Farese, Dr. & Mrs. John Outlan, son John Boothe of Coffeeville, Mr. & Mrs. Jack Perry and Alan, Nashville, Miss Celia Luckett, Clarksdale landed by plane in Nassau. They toured and shopped there about 2 days. Then they chartered a sailing ship, cruised around, visiting some of the less inhabited islands of the Bahamas until Friday. During the time they did scuba diving, deep sea fishing, spear fising, shelling and swimming. They returned home July 21.
Mrs. Emma Jean McCarter and children, Memphis, spent Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. J. C. Reid.
Born to Mr. & Mrs. Don Hardin, Columbus, July 12, at Lowndes General Hospital, Columbus, a boy, weight 6 pounds 5 ounces. He is their first child and has been named Donald Christopher. Grandparents are Mr. & Mrs. Waymon Needham, Mr. & Mrs. Norris Harding, Water Valley. Great grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Doug Bruce, Mrs. Agnes Needham, Mr. & Mrs. Don Kirkwood, Water Valley, Mrs. Frank Harding, Water Valley.
