Mr. & Mrs. Leland Autry, Jr., of Houma, La., spent the weekend with Mrs. Leland Autry and Mr. & Mrs. A. B. Hicks. Their daughter, Laura, who had been spending several days with her grandparents returned home with her parents.
Mrs. Dorothy Hughey is a patient at the Methodist Hospital, Memphis.
Rev. & Mrs. Jimmy Ormon, Shane, Sharen and Julie, Gulfport, visited Mr. & Mrs. R. L. Ormon and Mr. & Mrs. Joe Moody last week.
Mr. & Mrs. Mark Brann, of Baldwyn spent the weekend with Rev. & Mrs. Kermit Brann.
Shelia Jordan of Memphis is visiting her grandparents last week with Mr. & Mrs. Lacy Jordan, this week with Mr. & Mrs. Wade Stroup.
Michael Rutherford, Memphis, spent last week with his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. R. L. Ormon.
Mr. & Mrs. Bill Autry, Lisa and Rebecca from Millington, Angela Dillard from Memphis spent the weekend with Mrs. R. N. Hudspeth.
Mr. & Mrs. Cecil Cottrell, Holly Springs, visited Miss Matty Cottrell Sunday.
Mr. & Mrs. Tommy Todd, Memphis visited Mr. L. L. Ross Sunday
Mr. & Mrs. James Melton Graves, Horn Lake spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. L. H. Childers.
Tammy and Tony Farese are spending the week in Birmingham with Mr. & Mrs. J. W. Childers, Kathryn and James.
Mr. & Mrs. Roach of Brookhaven, were guests of Mr. & Mrs. Luther Roach during the weekend. They visited other relatives and friends.
Mrs. W. G. Stannard, Mrs. W. B. Bell, Penny and Lisa of Memphis visited last week with Mr. & Mrs. John Booth Farese and John-John.
Mr. & Mrs. Ralph McGill of Ripley and Mrs. Jim Magness attended the funeral of a relative, Mrs. Lillian Bates, at Allendale, Tuesday.
Mr. & Mrs. Bill Luckett and Park Dodge, Oxford, Miss Celia Luckett, Clarksdale, spent Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. John B. Farese and Jeff
Mr. Wilmer Howell, who has been at Maggee Sanitarium for some time, is home. A cousin, Mr. Bill Howell, who has been a patient at the Veterans Hospital for weeks is also at home.
Mr. & Mrs. Roy James and Eddie, Memphis, spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Raymond James.
Lt. Col. & Mrs. Samuel Shoup returned Thursday from New York where he had a businee assignment that lasted several days.
Mr. & Mrs. J. L. Jones, Falkner, spent Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. John Renick. Paul and Keith Renick, Memphis, spent the weekend with the Renicks.
Mrs. Leo McNutt, New Albany, was weekend visitor with Mr. & Mrs. Fred McNutt.
The boy born to Mr. & Mrs. Everett Shoup listed in the locals last week was their second child, not the first.
Mrs. L. L. McBride of Marlin, Texas, is visiting in the home of her parents, Mr. & Mrs. S. A. Childers.
Rev. & Mrs. Bob Thornton and Jamye of Aberdeen spent last week in the home of Mr. & Mrs. J. F. Jordan.
