News from 50 Years Ago
June 10, 1971
Local and Personal
Mr. & Mrs. J. W. Childers, Kathryn and James of Birmingham, Ala., spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. S. A. Childers.
Mr. & Mrs. Maurice Hudspeth and Marty of Hattiesburg, Mr. & Mrs. Bill Autry, Lisa and Rebecca of Millington spent part of last week with Mrs. R. N. Hudspeth.
Robbie and Mark Steele, accompanied their grandfather, Mr. Robert Steele, Sr., to Oak Ridge, Tenn., where they are visiting relatives.
The Estes family gathered Sunday at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Donald Hobson. Those there from other places were Bro., & Mrs. Emerson J. Estes, Geneva, Fla., Margaret and Kathryn Tate of Birmingham, Ala., Mrs. Bama Estes Cobb, Booneville, Mr. & Mrs. Brooks Estes, Memphis, Mrs. Lizzie Norton, Mr. & Mrs. Ron Sink, Lisa and Michal, Nashville, Mr. & Mrs. Ted Hobson and Kim, New Albany, Mr. & Mrs. Lanny Taylor and Toby, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Webster, Henderson, Tenn.
Mrs. Viola Johnson attended the Harrell reunion at Shady Grove Sunday.
Graydon Simpson and Nancy Calhoun of Memphis spent Sunday with Mrs. Lucy Simpson and Mary Jo. They also attended the Simpson reunion.
Hal Stroupe is home after 2 weeks in Idaho in the National Guard.
Mr. & Mrs. Don Currey of LaRue, Texas, Mr. Joe McGill, Mr. & Mrs. C. G. Morrison, Dennis, Chuck, Debbie and Terry all of Memphis spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. R. E. Winter and attended the Simpson reunion.
The Milton Simpson and Morris Moody families went to Jackson, Miss over the weekend to attend the graduation of Tommy Simpson from Medical School.
Mr. & Mrs. Neil Davis and daughters, Amanda and Jennifer of El Paso, Texas, are visiting the Curtis Hines and George Davis families.
Mr. & Mrs. Gene Floyd, Sue, Deena and Wayne and Mrs. Donita Reeves of Rector, Ark., spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. J. L. Stroupe and Brenda.
Weekend visitors in the Farley Ormon and George Davis homes were Mr. & Mrs. Pat Davis, Cindy and Molly of Garland, Texas. Cindy stayed for a longer visit with her grandparents.
Mr. & Mrs. Everett Shop are the parents of a son born May 12, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces. He has been names Everett Bryant II.
South of Ashland
Mrs. J. Z. Rudd is visiting her daughter, Mrs. S. J. Ormon, Mr. Ormon and the children.
Mr. & Mrs. Herman Denham spent Sunday of last week with Mr. & Mrs. Tom Roland at Senatobia.
Relatives and friends of Mrs. Ludie Hayden Starks regret to lean of her death May 18th in Florida.
Mr. & Mrs. Elec Denham announce the arrival of a son, Rodney Wade, May 29, at New Albany Hospital.
A Miscellaneous shower honoring Mrs. Donald L. Howell was given May 22nd in the home of Mr. & Mrs. Elton Collins with Mrs. John Renick, Mrs. Harvey Wilkerson and Mrs. Andy Wilkerson serving as hostesses. She received many lovely and useful gifts.
Among the guests in the home of Mr. & Mrs. Oscar Bumpas Sunday were Rev. & Mrs. O. B. Renick, Mr. & Mrs. J. L. Renick, Rev. & Mrs. Percy Renick.
A number of friends and relatives gathered in the home of Mrs. J. A. Perkins Sunday afternoon.
Mrs. Clyde Edwards is visiting her son, Mr. Marvin Edwards and Mrs. Edwards In Hawaii. She attended her granddaughter’s graduation there.
Visitors with Mr. & Mrs. Bud Massengill last week were Mrs. Lottie Pearl Janes, Randy and Janet of Germantown.
Mrs. & Mrs. Floyd Wallace are visiting their children at New Albany.
The Pine Grove Community welcome Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Pipkin who have moved from Blue Mountain.