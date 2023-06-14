News from 50 Years Ago
June 14, 1973
Ronnie Autry is recuperating at home after several days treatment for a back injury at Veteran’s Hospital, Memphis.
Mr. & Mrs. Bud Owens of Garland, Texas, visited Mrs. Owen’s mother, Mrs. Lee Childers, Friday. Mrs. Childers accompanied them home Saturday, for a visit.
Mrs. Cleo Lindsey who spent the winter with her mother, Mrs. Luke Norris and taught at Gray Academy, left las Tuesday for her home in Amarilla, Texas.
Linda Gresham, Jackson, Miss., spent last week with her family, Mr. & Mrs. Melvin Gresham and Penny. Linda left Monday morning taking Sandra Gresham with her as far as Vicksburg where she will visit Mr. & Mrs. Stanley Childers and Amy.
Lanny Samples., Ole Miss student, majoring in Law Enforcement, is doing his 3 months internship in Law Enforcement at Shreveport, La. On completing this he will be eligible to receive his BA degree from Ole Miss in August.
Mrs. Charles Loving and brother, Mr. Billy Marlar, Fayette, Ala., spent the weekend recently with their 94 year old grandmother, Mrs. A. D. Taylor, Skiatook, Okla. Their mother, Mrs. John Marlar, Burnsville, Miss., accompanied them but stayed over for an extended visit.
Mrs. Ester Doyle and Miss Jessie Littleton spent most of last week in Jackson, Miss. Miss Littleton visited friend and Mrs. Doyle visited her sister, Mrs. Eula Montgomery and her brothers, Clovis and Cecil Renick and their families.
David Childers, veterinarian student at Auburn University, after spending a few days with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. W. S. Childers, left Thursday for “Boys Camp, Mentone, Ala.” where he will serve 9 weeks as counselor.
Miss Ruth Crawford, a golf enthusiast played in 2 tournaments last week at Pontotoc on Tuesday and Corinth on Thursday.
Saturday afternoon, June 9, open house with plenty of refreshments, was held at the home of Mr. & Mrs. C. L. Griffith, honoring Mr. Griffith on his 87th birthday. Many relatives and friends called that afternoon to congratulate him and to wish him many more happy occasions.
Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Ray Mitchell and son, Andrew of Falls Church, Va., spent last week with Mr. & Mrs. Percy Brown and Anzonette.
Dr. & Mrs. John Outland, John Boothe and Blair of Collierville, Tenn., were Sunday guests of Mr. & Mrs. John Boothe Farese and son, John.
Mr. & Mrs. Glenn Reed., Knoxville, Tenn., are visiting with Mrs. Reed’s parents, Mr. & Mrs. Jack Renick, Craig and Bill.
AGT Gary Jordan and wife, Becky, left Saturday morning for Gary’s new assignment at Lake Hurst, N.J.
Miss Lanell Cox, Memphis spent the weekend with her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Joe Cox and family.
Mr. & Mrs. B. C. Crawford of Memphis spent Sunday with his mother Mrs. Bill Crawford.
Connie Stacks is in Officers Training School, National Guard Camp, Fort Benning, Ga.
Among the many that attended the Lawrence Welk Program Sunday afternoon at Mid-South Coliseum in Memphis were several from Ashland – Mrs. W. T. Gresham, Mrs. Melvin Gresham, Mrs. Vernon Stroup, Miss Mary Ruth Akin, Mr. & Mrs. Danny Simpson, Kevin and Dawn, Mrs. T. L. White, Linda and Anice Skelton.
Mr. Simon Childers, who had been a patient at Baptist Hospital for several days was able to come home Friday. Simon Earl Childers, Montgomery, Mr. & Mrs. J. W. Childers, Kathryn and James, of Birmingham, who had been here with their parents, have returned to their homes.
Little David Deshler, Greensboro, N. C., is enjoying 2 weeks vacation with his grandparents, Rev. & Mrs. Kermit Brown.
Mr. & Mrs. J. N. McGill spent Saturday and Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. Gary McGill, Memphis.
