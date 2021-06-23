Mrs. Twyla Gresham and Sondra just returned after 5 days visit to Statesboro, Ga., and other points of interest. They visited in the home of Mrs. Marion DeLoach. Accompanying them were Mr. & Mrs. Harley Walker, Jr., and sons of Blytheville, Ark.
Visitors in the home of Mr. & Mrs. C. T. Lowery during the weekend were Lt. & Mrs. Jim Lowry and son Jon, Mr. & Mrs. T. K. May, Mr. & Mrs. C. T. Lowry, Jr., and daughter Ruth all of Memphis, Mr. & Mrs. S. A. Johnson and daughter, Mrs. Lee Martinez of Atlanta, Ga.
Mrs. A. O. Liming, Citronolle, Ala., her son Bill Liming, Mooreland, Okla., daughter Mrs. May Fox, Mobile, Ala., grandson Mark Fox, Mobile, Ala., recently visited with the John Liming family and friends of the Hamilton Community for a week. They spent one day in the M. C. McLeod home. Mrs. Liming is Mrs. McLeod’s sister.
Mr. & Mrs. E. E. Daniel and family of Memphis spent Sunday with the M. C. McLeod’s.
Mr. & Mrs. C. B. Robinson and Conway of Waterford spent Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. Andrew Weatherly.
Mark Martindale of Ripley is spending several days with his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Andrew Weatherly, while his parents are on vacation.
Mrs. Lucille Ursery, Imogene, Mr.& Mrs. Giles Simpson and Ann visited Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Simpson in Virginia last week.
Miss Blondie Crawford, Cullman, Ala., is at home on vacation. Visiting Blondie, Otis and John over the weekend were Mr. & Mrs. W. C. Nelms and Mary, Jackson, Miss., Mrs. Greekly Gates, Memphis, and Mr. & Mrs. Leonard Tidwell, Ripley.
Mr. & Mrs. Woodrow Chambers, Sheffield, Ala, are visiting her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Russell Roberts. Mr. Roberts is a patient in Tippah County Hospital.
Mrs. Janie Bryant spent the weekend in Columbus, visiting friends.
Regina Hopkins of Memphis, is visiting her grandmother, Mrs. Hermie Huddleston
Mrs. Shirley Ortiz and daughters, La Gail and Sharon from Pensacola, Fla., came last week and visited her mother, Mrs. Flora Estes and family. Mrs. Ortiz retuned hom Sunday but La Gail and Sharon stayed over for a longer visit.
Mr. Claude McGill and Mr. James Norton McGill are patients in the Tippah County Hospital.
Mr. & Mrs. James D. Bell, Mr. & Mrs. Billy Ford, Paul, Debbie and Danny, Memphis, came out Saturday to visit Mrs. W. A. Ford and Flake. Mr. & Mrs. Bell returned home Sunday. Billy and family stayed over for w week’s visit.
Weekend guest of Miss Linda Watkins were Max Friedman, Tom Ralston and Lill Lee from Clarksdale, Miss.
South of Ashland
Mr. & Mrs. Bobbie Adair, Tracey of Memphis and Edward Chase Pearson of San Antonio, Texas visited relatives Sunday.
Saturday of last week Mrs. Mary Lee Todd visited Mrs. Tom Jackson at Blue Mountain.
Mr. & Mrs. Russell Ketchum and Lisa, Mr. & Mrs. Allen Nutt, Steve and Wanda visited with Mrs. Howard Rogers and girls in Georgia Thursday until Saturday.
Mrs. Ola Edwards, with Mr. Chester Cox and Miss Lorena Cox visited in Memphis Friday.
Jan Rainwater spent part of last week with Jane Ormon.
Miss Nora Nichols spent a few days with the children of Mrs. Fannie Britt at Brooksville, Miss.
Mr. & Mrs. Vonie Wallace and Darlene of Michigan recently visited Mr. & Mrs. Floyd Wallace.
June 15, Mrs. Pearl Cox, Mrs. Louise Cox, Mrs. Arthur Ormon, Mrs. C. J. Ormon, Mrs. Effie Shelby, Mrs. Willie Mason and Mrs. Inez Crumpton visited Mrs. Etta Wilson, Mrs. Lillie McGaughy, Mrs. Agnes Needham and others at Ripley Nursing Home and later spent a while with Mr. & Mrs. Jon A. Dickerson.