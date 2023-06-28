News from 50 Years Ago
June 28, 1973
Mr. & Mrs. John Bond, Jay, Mr. & Mrs. David Prescott of Memphis spent the weekend with their grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Charlie Kidd at their Ashland home.
Others attended the F.H.A. Convention last week in Biloxi that were not mentioned in the locals last week were: Mr. & Mrs. A. R. Summerour and Bill Stone, Mr.& Mrs. Dan Mattox, Mr. & Mrs. Leslie Hudspeth, Mr. & Mrs. James Tedford and family. The Mattox children Sonny and Dana, stayed with relative while their parents attended the Convention.
Mr. & Mrs. Glen Rushing, Belle Fontaine, spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Larry Rushing and Janet. Rev. Bob Rushing, Brookhaven is spending this week with the Larry Rushing family.
June 11, Mrs. Charles Loving and Mrs. Sam Moses gave Mrs. Francene Peeler a surprise tea in the home of Mrs. Moses, honoring her 25th wedding anniversary. Many relatives and friend attended. Francene received many beautiful gifts.
Weekend guest in the home of Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Daniel were Steve Fortner and Don Martin from Nashville, Tenn., and Gene McCluskey from Ashland. Sunday guest were Bonnie Wilburn, Michigan City and Kathy and Wayne Wilburn, Ashland.
Mr. Wade James, who had surgery last week at the Methodist Hospital was able to be moved Saturday from Intensive Care Unit to a private room.
Mr. & Mrs. Jack Hendrix, New Orleans, are visiting Mr. & Mrs. Wyatt Thomas and Mrs. George Peyton at the Austin Home, Mt. Pleasant.
Mr. Hamer McKenzie is again in Intensive Care Unit at a Memphis hospital, after having another heart attack.
Amanda and Jennifer Davis, Iuka, spent last week with their grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Curtis Hines. They are spending this week with Mr. & Mrs. George Davis.
Mrs. Allye Harrison, Mrs. Mary Etta Briggs, Mrs. Mable Evans, Mrs. Stella Autry and granddaughter, Laurie went to the singing at Hopewell Sunday afternoon.
Mrs. Billy Joe Faulkenbery was a patient at Baptist Hospital last week.
Mrs. Mary Floy Blaylock and Mary Allye of Bellvue, Neb., are spending a vacation at their Snow Lake home, visiting friends and relatives in the area.
Mr. Joe Poff is a patient at Tippah County Hospital.
Debbie Gresham, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Larry Gresham, Mrs. Betty Rushing and Mrs. Eddie Miller have recently been discharged from the hospital.
Holly Taylor, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. James Taylor is a patient at Tippah County Hospital.
Mr. & Mrs. J. H. Johnson and Mrs. Arnie Autry of Memphis, Thomas Paul Johns of Little Rock visited Mrs. W. J. Johnson and Linda last week.
Mr. & Mrs. Junior Harrison spent the weekend at Corinth. Junior played in the golf tournament there.
Mr. & Mrs. James D. Bell of Memphis spent the weekend with Mrs. W. A. Ford and Flake.
Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Hobson, Windy and Warren of Birmingham spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Troy Hobson.
Mrs. Gene Floyd and Wayne of Rector, Ark., are visiting Mr. & Mrs. Leonard Stroup and Brenda.
Mr. & Mrs. Larry Wilburn from Memphis were weekend guests in the home of Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Wilburn.
Mr. Elaine Griffin underwent surgery last week at Veterans Hospital, Memphis.
Bron to Mr. & Mrs. Everett B. Shoup at the Baptist Hospital, Memphis, June 19, a boy, weight 7 pounds and 1 ounce, named Christian Graves. He is their first child. Grandparents are Mr. & Mrs. Lynn Graves and Lt. Col. & Mrs. Samuel E. Shoup. Great Grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Benton Moody, Mr. & Mrs. Vardie Graves. Great-great-grandmother , Mrs. A. C. Simpson.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.