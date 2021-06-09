News from 50 Years Ago
June 3, 1971
Local and Personal
Mr. & Mrs. Arthur G. Ward have returned home. Visitors with them Sunday were Mrs. Clevie Dixon, Mr. & Mrs. Dett Gadd of Hickory Flat, Mr. & Mrs. W. L. Day, Mr. Bowden Gresham, Mr. & Mrs. Hubert Graves, Mr. & Mrs. Brooks Ward, Arthur Ward and Mrs. Ben Crum.
Leland and Louise Autry and Laurie visited their parents, Mr. & Mrs. Leland Autry and the A. B. Hicks family over the weekend.
Weekend visitors in the C. T. Lowery Sr., home over the weekend were: Mr. & Mrs. S. A. Johnson and son Jim from Atlanta, GA., Greg Arnold from California, Rev. & Mrs. W. F. Dill of Nacogdoches, Texas, Mr. & Mrs. T. K. May, Mr. C. T. Lowery, Jr., and daughter, Ruth, Mrs. Ruby Stroup, Memphis, Capt. Ted Lowry, Wichita, Kans., Mrs. H. D. Hudspeth and Mrs. W. T. Mitchel of Ashland.
Mr. & Mrs. James Wilson of Aberdeen, Mr. & Mrs. J. F. Jordan visited recently in the home of Mr. & Mrs. J. B. Wilson, Memphis. They also visited R. O. Jordan at the Baptist Hospital, who is much better at this writing.
Mrs. Bedye (Charlie) Simpson was honored on Mother’s Day with a visit from her son, Thomas and wife, Martha and children, Wayne and Sharon from Memphis.
Roy and Marie Schuburg has as their Sunday evening guest for dinner centered with Chicken-a-la-king; Capt. A. L. and Beauton Gooding and George and Alien McLean.
Raymond Dyson had two recent mishaps in his family, but at this writing both patients are improved and getting along fine. His sister, Mrs. Sally McMilland, New Albany, fell and broke her arm and another sister in Ripley, Tenn., had a very severe attach of food poisoning.
South of Ashland
Mr. & Mrs. Tommy Hudspeth visited his aunt, Mrs. Guy Ward and Mr. Ward, Sunday in the home of Mr. & Mrs. Tom Ward at Vaiden, Miss.
Mr. & Mrs. Neal Wilson and children of New Orleans, La., recently spent a few days with his mother, Mrs. Georgia Lee Wilson.
Mrs. Alice Ormon visited last week with Mrs. Effie Bell and Mrs. Tom Rainwater.
Mrs. Grady Cochran is visiting her daughter, Mrs. Tarver McAfee and son, Walter Cochran of Cortersville, Ga.
Get well wishes are sent to Mrs. Colonel Edwards at Union County Hospital.
Mrs. Mary Low Hopkins came home from North Mississippi Medical Center Friday.
Mr. T. O. West of Pope, Miss., Mr. C. M. West, Mrs. Floyd Wallace and Mrs. Richard Howell recently visited their sister, Mrs. I. J. Shankles and Mr. Shankles of Reclaw, Texas.
The Little League Hickory Flat Baseball players enjoyed their game at Winborn Sunday p.m. They are making plans for a permanent field in the future.
Mrs. David Cossitt, Mark and Tina visited her mother, Mrs. Russell Hopkins, Friday.
Visitors of Mr. & Mrs. Charle McGaughy recently were Mr. & Mrs. Bob McGaughy of Washington.