News from 50 Years Ago
May 17, 1973
Mr. & Mrs. Randy Breedlove of Memphis spent the weekend with Mrs. Nancy Cox and Jeff.
Mr. & Mrs. Golman Craft from Washington, D. C., are visiting Wesson Graves and other Ashland relatives.
Mr. & Mrs. D. C. Duncan from Shannon spent Sunday with Ashland relatives.
Mr. & Mrs. B. C. Crawford of Memphis spent Mothers’ Day with his mother, Mrs. B. G. Crawford.
Mr. & Mrs. Joe L. Cox and family attended graduating exercises at Mississippi State Sunday. Their son, Glynn, received a degree in Sociology. Glynn was also on the Presidents List.
Mr. & Mrs. Bill Webb and Amy of Milan, Tenn., spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Luther Roach and Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth Webb.
Clark Ward, son of Mr. & Mrs. Don Ward, Southaven spent the weekend with his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Ward and Teena.
Mr. & Mrs. Tate Miller, Holly Springs spent Sunday with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Herman Miller and family.
Mr. & Mrs. Seth Holbrook, Jeff, Gina and Rebecca, Memphis visited Mrs. Bessie Holbrook during the weekend.
Mr. & Mrs. Larry Sowell and family, Hernando, visited Mrs. E. D. Thompson during the weekend.
Mr. & Mrs. Norris McLeod and boys, Jackson, Miss., Mr. & Mrs. Earl Daniel and family and Bob McLeod were guests of Mr. & Mrs. M. C. McLeod during the weekend.
Mrs. Nita Childers and Amy, Vicksburg, Miss., Linda Gresham Jackson, Mr. & Mrs. Randy Smith, Holly Springs were weekend guests of Mr. & Mrs. Melvin Gresham and Penny. Nita and daughter Amy visited the Leland Childers family also.
Mrs. J. F. Bailey had surgery at Tippah County Hospital, May 7. She returned home Monday.
Miss Mary Ruth Akin visited the Harley Walker, Jr. family, Collierville, and Mrs. Maxine Brown, Memphis during the weekend. Mr. & Mrs. Harley Walker were Sunday guests of the Harley Walker, Jr., family.
Mr. Ralph Bowden and Mrs. Virginia Call were patients at the Tippah County Hospital last week.
Mrs. Elzene Holbrook returned home Sunday after a few days treatment at Tippah County Hospital.
Mr. Janie Bryant spent last week with friends in Columbus and Aberdeen.
Mrs. Zada Ham, Ripley is visiting her daughter, Mrs. Raymond Stacks and family.
Mrs. John Huddleston spent last week with Mrs. Jimmy Kennedy, Ripley.
Guests of Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Akin for the weekend were Mr. & Mrs. Dale Stone and family, Mr. & Mrs. Nicky Akin of Memphis and Mr. Charles Wayne Akin, Livingston, Tenn.
Visitors with the Hohn Farese family druing the weekend were Mrs. Kay Luckett and son and Mrs. Haydee Childers of Oxford.
Mrs. Florence Blaylock and Mrs. Freddy Autry, Holly Springs visited Mrs. Nellie Childers Sunday.
Mrs. Jamie Akin and Ken, Southaven, visited the Malcolm Akin and the J. R. Mauney families Sunday. They were joined by Mr. & Mrs. Dale Derrick, Penny and James at the Mauneys for dinner.
