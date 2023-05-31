Ben Crum is in the Tippah County Hospital for treatment.
Mrs. Emma Hudspeth is visiting her children at Millington for a few days.
Mrs. Hillard Griffin of Coffeeville, Miss., visited with Mr. & Mrs. Troy Renick during the weekend.
Miss Angie Randle of New Albany is visiting this week with Mr. & Mrs. Troy Renick.
Mr. & Mrs. J. N. McGill spent the weekend in Huntsville, Ala., with their son, Marvin, and family.
Mr. & Mrs. I. H. Whiteside left last Thursday for Eustis, Fla., to meet their new grandson, Stephen Isaac, whose parents are Mr. & Mrs. Vince McCormick.
Mrs. L. P. Lence is a patient in the Tippah County Hospital.
Dan W. Renfro, son of Mrs. A. C. Renfro of Ashland, has completed requirements for his Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering at Memphis State University. The degree was conferred on May5, 1973. Mr. Renfro graduated with highest hones, maintaining an all A record. He also recently received a professional engineer’s license after working for 5 years as an engineer and passing a comprehensive exam. He is presently employed with the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District.
Mrs. T. K. May and Mr. & Mrs. L. A. Lowry of Memphis, Mr. & Mrs. Lloyd Kimery of Potts Camp, Mrs. Hazel Beard of New Albany, Mr. & Mrs. W. K. Goddard and Mrs. Effie Harris of Grand Junction and Mrs. Annie Shappley of Saulsbury visited in the C. T. Lowry home during the weekend.
Mrs. Susie Rogers Phillips of Cherry Valley, Ark., after an absence of 30 years came back home last week to visit relatives and friends. She was accompanied by her son, J. C. They visited Mr. & Mrs. Elmo Akin, Mr. & Mrs. Leon Lowry, Mr. & Mrs. Austin Purseur, Mrs. J. H. Prewitt and sister, Jessie Nance.
Rodney Stroupe, son of Mr. & Mrs. Vernon Stroupe had tonsillectomy surgery at Tippah County Hospital last week.
Bill Renick underwent surgery last Tuesday at Union County Hospital.
Mrs. Leona Bowden’s sister, Mrs. Jewel Nail underwent surgery at the Methodist Hospital last week.
Mr. John Craft, Washington, D. C., came down last week and joined his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Golie Craft. They visited Wesson Graves in the Tippah County Hospital and returned to Washington on Wednesday.
