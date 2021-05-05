Local and Personal
Mr. & Mrs. Earl Renick, Mobile, Ala., are guests of Mr. & Mrs. Troy Renick. They are visiting Earl’s mother, Mrs. Mae Renick, and plan to be with her on her 92nd birthday, Thursday, May 6. Mrs. Renick is at Care-Inn in Holly Springs.
Mrs. Lillon Bright and Miss Lila Casey, Jackson, Miss., came up last Thursday-Mrs. Bright visited her brother and his wife, Mr. & Mrs. Simon Childers and other relatives and attended the Homecoming at Hamilton Baptist Church Sunday. Miss Casey was guest of Miss Mattye Cottrell and visited other relatives and friends. They returned to Jackson Tuesday.
Mr. & Mrs. Cecil Cottrell of Holly Springs visited Miss Mattye Cottrell and Miss Lila Casey Sunday.
Mrs. Hattye Freeman, Memphis, spent the weekend with her mother, Mrs. F. B. Norris.
Mr. Ted Norris, Marks, Miss., spent Sunday with his mother, Mrs. L. W. Norris.
Mr. & Mrs. Joe Autry and Sherrill visited Joe’s sister, Mrs. Ruby Gaunter, New Albany Sunday.
Mr. & Mrs. Merlyn Goddard, Mrs. Alta Brown and Mrs. Pauline Speight of Saulsbury, Tenn., Mrs. & Mrs. T. K. May and C. T. Lowry, Jr., of Memphis, and Miss Lila Casey of Jackson visited in the home of Mr. & Mrs. C. T. Lowry during the weekend.
Mrs. Ruby Palmer is in Tippah County Hospital for treatment.
Mr. & Mrs. Tommy Dickerson and girls from Holly Springs spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Stacy Shelby.
Mrs. Ethel Simpson and Mr. & Mrs. E. Grisham from New Albany visited Mrs. W. B. May Sunday.
Mrs. Ethel Simpson and Oliver Crumpton enjoyed a birthday dinner Sunday at Mr. & Mrs. Crumpton’s.
Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Elliott visited Mrs. Ida Samples Sunday.
Graydon Simpson of Memphis spent the weekend with Mrs. Lucy Simpson and Mary Jo.
Mrs. Gail Winter and Michael of Tupelo spent the weekend with her parents, Mr. & Mrs. James Hobson. Many in this area enjoyed seeing Gail on WTWV-TV Friday, modeling Sears wigs for Miss Renee George.
Jimmy Hobson, formerly of Jackson, Miss, employed by IBM has recently been transferred to New Orleans.
Mr. & Mrs. Don Ward and Clark of Memphis spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Ward.
Mr. & Mrs. Robert Graves visited her brother, Guy Ward in Vaiden last weekend. He is well and asked about his many friends in Ashland.
Mr. & Mrs. Brooks Ward spent the weekend in Florence, Ala., with Mr. & Mrs. Jerald Clark.
Those spending last Sunday in the home of Mr. & Mrs. Bill Simpson were: Mr. & Mrs. Kelly Drewery, Karen and Susie, Ashland, Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Simpson, Alan, Christy and Tracy of Marion, Ark., Mr. & Mrs. Kenny Butler, Jeff, Vickie and Carol Ann of Southaven, Miss.
Mrs. Sue Owen of Holly Springs spent Tuesday with Mrs. Homer Graves.
Teena Ward and Vickie Grisham went to Freed-Hardeman College at Henderson, Tenn., this weekend to visit friends and attend the May Day Celebration.
South of Ashland
Carl Ferrell of the U. S. Army, came home for a few days recently spending some time with his grandmother, Mrs. Mollie Autry.
Mrs. C. J. Ormon visited Mrs. W. W. Collier Tuesday.
Mrs. Nora Ford visited Mrs. Richard Howell and Mrs. Floyd Wallace Thursday.
Visitors in the home of Mr. & Mrs. O. L. Edwards and Deborah Saturday were Mr. & Mrs. Tommy Edwards and children.
Mrs. S. E. Ormon, Mrs. C. J. Ormon, Mrs. Hollis Simpson, Louise Ormon and Jane Ormon attended the May Day Festival and coronation the 71st May Queen.
Guests in the home of Mr. & Mrs. Obert Ormon Sunday were Mr. & Mrs. Cox and Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Thompson.
Mrs. Clevie Dixon spent Sunday afternoon with Mrs. Mabel Brown.
Get well wishes are sent Mrs. Jewel Parker at Roselawn Rest Home, New Albany.