October 1, 1970
Local and Personal
Mr. Troy Samples is home from Tippah County Hospital after having pneumonia.
Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Ward and family, Vaiden, Miss., spent the weekend in the home of his parents, Mr. & Mrs. A. G. Ward.
Mr. & Mrs. S. M. Walker spent last week in Washington, D. C. They were accompanied home by Mrs. Walker’s sister and husband, Mr. & Mrs. W. L. Lucas.
Born to Mr. & Mrs. Michael Westmoreland on September 18, a girl. Grandparents are Mr. & Mrs. Grady Jeanes and Mr. Alvin Westmoreland.
Mrs. Winnie Cox is a patient at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley.
Mrs. Sallie Mae Anthony, Mrs. Marshall Bowden, Mrs. Erline Norton, Mrs. Valena Ferrell and Mrs. Betty Ruth Carroll attended the funeral Tuesday of Miss Alleene Smith at Grand Junction.
Sgt. & Mrs. Billy May, Karen and Craig of Columbus visited the Hubert Jordan family and Mrs. T. V. May during the weekend.
Mr. J. W. Childers, College representative of the South-Western Publishing Co., is visiting his parents, Mr. & Mrs. S. A. Childers while working in Mississippi.
Guests of Mr. & Mrs. J. B. Miskelley for the weekend were Mr. & Mrs. James Miskelley and Beth of Vicksburg, Mr. & Mrs. Danny Renfro, Memphis. Beth stayed over and is spending the week with her grandparents.
Mr. & Mrs. M. C. McLeon spent the weekend in Jackson with their son and family, Mr. & Mrs. Norris McLeon and boys. Sunday Mr. McLeon, Norris and sone Ronnie attended the McLeon reunion at Leakersville.
Mr. & Mrs. Rayburn Gray left Thursday for Texas. They visited their son, Eddie, at Beaumont, their daughter and her husband, Mr. & Mrs. Donny Mitchell, Baytown. They returned home Sunday.
South of Ashland
Mrs. Nilene Coleman is visiting relatives in Memphis this week.
Mrs. Ellen Hopkins spent a few days last week with her daughter, Mrs. Walter Thompson and Mr. Thompson.
Mrs. C. J. Ormon is visiting in Memphis this week. She will attend the Mid-South Fair with members of the family.
Mr. & Mrs. James White and Janet of Jackson, Miss., visited his mother, Mrs. Mamie White Sunday. Mrs. White went home with them for few days visit.
Jimmy Howell of Memphis spent Friday and Saturday with his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Richard Howell.
Mr. & Mrs. Sammie Ormon visited Sunday with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. S. J. Ormon.
Deborah Edwards entertained a group of her classmates with a “cook-out” Friday night.
Mrs. Ester Howell visited Thursday with Mrs. J. W. Thompson.
On their way home from a vacation in Eureka Springs, Ark., Mr. & Mrs. Donald Courson visited Mr. & Mrs. Eddie Grisham at the University of Oxford.