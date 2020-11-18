November 19, 1970
Local and Personal
Mrs. Ida Brown and Mrs. Jewell Cantrell, Memphis, came out Saturday to Mrs. Frank Ursery’s birthday dinner. Sunday another sister and her husband, Mr. & Mrs. Grady Craft, Ripley, came out and spent the day.
Mr. & Mrs. Buryl Mayse of Memphis, are the proud parents of a 7 lb. 12 oz. baby girl, born the 16th of November,at Methodist Hospital. Mrs. Mayse is the former Miss Myrian Harrison of Ashland.
Susie Drewery, Kathi Rooker, Tina Ward, Paula Smith and Vicki Gresham spent Friday and Saturday at Freed-Hardaman College, Henderson, Tenn., attending the Freed-Hardaman Home Coming.
Mr. Johnny Walker, son of Mrs. Doris Smith, Memphis, is home after a tour of duty in Vietnam. This week he is visiting his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Doug Bruce.
Mr. R. R. Grisham and Mrs. Richard Kemp, Booneville, visited Mr. & Mrs. Dave Bennett and David, Saturday.
Mrs. Rayburn Gray and Mrs. M. E. Hill left Tuesday morning for Texas. They went by Beaumont, picked Eddie, Mrs. Gray’s son, on to Bay Town to visit Mrs. Gray’s daughter and husband, Mr. & Mrs. Donnie Mitchell.
Mr. & Mrs. H. E. Norris, Memphis, pent Sunday with his mother, Mrs. F. B. Norris.
Bernice Skelton and Shirley McKee, students at Blue Mountain College, spent the weekend with Bernice’s parents, Mr. & Mrs. John Skelton.
Mr. & Mrs. Stanley Childers of Cleveland visited during the weekend their parent and families, Mr. & Mrs. Melvin Gresham and Mr. & Mrs. Leland Childers.
Mrs. James Mason is a patient at the Marshall County Hospital, Holly Springs.
Mr. & Mrs. Dave Bennett, Mr. Billy Garrison, Mrs. Mae McKenzie, Mr. Wyatt Thomas and Mr. Joe McKenzie left for Jackson Sunday afternoon to be present for the Farm Bureau Convention Monday through Thursday. The Bennetts were to be guests of their son, Richard, while there.
Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Ward, Tina, Mrs. Stan Ward and Mark spent Sunday in Memphis visiting Mr. & Mrs. Don Ward and son.
Mr. Bill Simpson is a patient at Baptist Hospital in Memphis. His room number 1130.
Mr. & Mrs. Brooks Ward and Dwight spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Gerald Clark, Florence Ala.
Mrs. Eddie Carpenter and Michelle, Lamar spent Sunday with Mrs. Carpenter’s mother, Mrs. L. G. Graves, Jr.
Mrs. Whit Rogers and Mrs. Elizabeth Autry visited Dr. & Mrs. Howell Rogers and family recently. Cindy came home with them to spend 2 weeks with her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Rogers.
Becky Autry spent the week end with Miss Mary Collins, Myrtle.
Linda White, Clarksdale, spent the weekend with her family, Mr. & Mrs. T. L. White and Elizabeth.
South of Ashland
Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Wilson and Chris of Tupelo visited last week with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Leroy Wilson and her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Hubert Reed.
Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Thomas visited Sunday with her mother.
Mr. & Mrs. Guyton Hudspeth, recently visited his mother at Cleveland, Miss., relatives here and their daughter in McKenzie, Tenn.
Mr. & Mrs. W. A. McDonald of Cleveland, Miss., spent Saturday and Sunday with her mother, Mrs. J. W. Thompson and other relatives.
Mitchell Ormon, Michael Ormon and Robin Nunally were sick last week.
The telephone number of Mr. & Mrs. Ernest Wilson is 224-8240. Mr. Wilson is slowly improving.
The infant daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Mike Miller was buried at Bethel Cemetery November 2nd. She was the granddaughter of Mrs. Ester Lakey Miller and the late Cecil Miller. Sympathy is extended to the family in their loss.
Mrs. Cheri Pipkin spent last week with Mr. & Mrs. Obert Orman.
Mrs. J. L. Pipkin left by plane from Memphis Friday of last week fro Elmwood, Ind., for a visit with her daughter, Mrs. Bingham and Mr. Bingham.