Local and Personal
Misses Ruth and Blondie Crawford returned Monday from a visit with Mr. & Mrs. Casey Crawford and June, Auburndale, Fla., and Dr. & Mrs. Stephen E. Frazier and Stephen Crawford, Gainesville, Fla.
Mr. & Mrs. Joe Prescot, Mr. & Mrs. John Bond, Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Black, Miss Charlotte Black and friend, Dr. Dunnigan and Laurie Moore spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. C. P. Kidd. Laurie will remain here for a week with her grandparents.
Mr. & Mrs. John Hodges and children from Pineville, La., Mr. & Mrs. Joe Renick and family from
Memphis were visiting with Mr. Lee Renick over the weekend.
Miss Susan Bond from Arizona is visiting friends and relatives here.
Coach David Cooper and Mr. Allen Hancock, teachers at Ashland Attendance Center are in training at
Fort Campbell, Ky., 42223, this summer.
Mrs. Cleo Lindsey of Amarillo, Texas is visiting her mother, Mrs. L. W. Norris.
Visitors in the Lacy Jordan home over the weekend were Larry Jordan and Linda Bryant, Knoxville, Tenn., Mr. & Mrs. Frederick Jordan and children, Shelia, Kenny and Mitchel and Mrs. Vivian Biggers and children.
Mark Autry is in Tippah County Hospital recovering from injuries received in an accident Thursday.
Mr. John B. Farese underwent surgery last week at the Baptist Hospital in Memphis.
Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Ward from Memphis visited in the home of his parents, Mr. Mrs. A.G. Ward, Sunday.
South of Ashland
Mr. & Mrs. William Perkins and W. D. enjoyed a trip to the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, Alabama and
Pensacola, Fla., where they visited places of interest and went swimming in the Gulf.
After spending several days with Mr. & Mrs. Chester Edwards, Mr. & Mrs. Charles D. Edwards and Karen of Memphis and Mrs. Carrie Mitchell of Booneville, Mr. & Mrs. David Mitchell left June 30th for home in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Rochelle Farr is visiting with her aunt, Mrs. Wilma Bumpas.
Mr. & Mrs. Curtis Goode and children visited with her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Charlie McCauley a few days recently.
Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Autry of Des Moines, Iowa, are visitng Rev. & Mrs. E. A. Autry. Jimmy is editor of
“Better Homes and Gardens” one of Meredith Corporation’s best magazines.
Wednesday, Mrs. A. 0. Edwards, Sr., visited Mr. & Mrs. Wyatt Sullivan and Mr. W. H. Edwards who is spending a while there.
Mr. & Mrs. Dennis Bryant of Texas spent the July 4th Holiday with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. J. W. Bryant.
Mr. & Mrs. Lucien Miller and son of Chicago visited last week with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. George Miller and other relatives.
Mrs. Ethel Simpson spent Sunday with Mrs. Elsie Carter of Memphis.
The Crum Family had their annual reunion at the home of Mr. & Mrs. S. E. Ormon July 3rd.
Mr. & Mrs. John Gandy and children of Kansas City visited her parents, Mr. & Mrs. T. E. Mayer, Mr. & Mrs. Hudson of Tupelo.
Mr. & Mrs. Joe Hopkins, Susan and Stan of Norfolk, Va., after spending several days with relatives, left for home Thursday.