Winners in the Dairy Essay contest were presented awards by the County Dairy Promotion program. Winners were Mike Stroupe, Steve Shackelford, Pam Shackelford, and Ruth Ann Edwards. Lewis Davis, was the master of ceremonies for the event.
In the Walnut Community, Mr. and Mrs. Gamble Cutberth recently had all their children home for a family get-together. They had a fish dinner out under the shade trees.
On July 15, 1971, the Dixie Theatre was showing Raid on Rammel and They Might Be Giants. The ticket prices were: Adults 12 and up: $1; Child with parent, 50 cents; and Child without parent, 75 cents.
At Jamieson’s Supermarket, you could buy sliced slab bacon for 49 cents pound, while at L.E. Elliott’s there was a sale on Philco no frost refrigerators.