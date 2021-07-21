Dr. Charles Elliott located to Ripley for the practice of medicine, and was associated with Dr. O.P. Stone and Dr. Lowell Ketchum at the Ripley Medical Clinic.

Ripley High School Drum Majors attended camp. Patsy Bennett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bennett, was selected Drum Major and the assistant Drum Major was Mary Goolsby.

On July 22, 1971, Dixie Theatre was showing They Might Be Giants and Darling Lil. The ticket prices were: Adults 12 and up: $1; Child with parent: 50 cents; and Child without parent: 75 cents.

At the Big Star Supermarket, you could buy a 2 roll pack of Delsey Toilet Tissue for .29 cents, while at Smith’s there was a sale on Children Shoes for $1, $2, or $3.

