50 Years Ago in Tippah County: From the Southern Sentinel July 22, 1971 By Tim Watson General Manager Tim Watson Author email Jul 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. Charles Elliott located to Ripley for the practice of medicine, and was associated with Dr. O.P. Stone and Dr. Lowell Ketchum at the Ripley Medical Clinic.Ripley High School Drum Majors attended camp. Patsy Bennett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bennett, was selected Drum Major and the assistant Drum Major was Mary Goolsby.On July 22, 1971, Dixie Theatre was showing They Might Be Giants and Darling Lil. The ticket prices were: Adults 12 and up: $1; Child with parent: 50 cents; and Child without parent: 75 cents.At the Big Star Supermarket, you could buy a 2 roll pack of Delsey Toilet Tissue for .29 cents, while at Smith’s there was a sale on Children Shoes for $1, $2, or $3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tim Watson Author email Follow Tim Watson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 73° Cloudy Click Here to See Full Forecast Latest Posts Southern Sentinel Juneteenth Family Reunion celebration set in Blue Mountain Saturday Jun 18, 2021 Southern Sentinel 50 Years Ago: From the Southern Advocate April 29, 2071 Apr 28, 2021 Southern Sentinel One dead, another charged with murder after shooting in White Oak community Feb 22, 2021 Southern Sentinel Area residents among fall 2020 degree, certificate recipients at ICC Jan 4, 2021 Southern Sentinel MDOT is ready for winter Dec 21, 2020 Southern Sentinel Community philanthropists honored at annual CREATE Foundation meeting Nov 5, 2020 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Southern Sentinel E-Edition Delivery Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists